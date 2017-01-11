Wyoming Whiskey Releases Single Barrel Bourbon

Kirby, WY (Jan. 11, 2017) – Wyoming Whiskey Single Barrel Bourbon is available once again in six U.S. markets. This highly anticipated release of Single Barrel is the first since two pallets sold out before the bottles could hit shelves in November of 2015.

Twelve barrels representing the top 1% of bourbon produced in Wyoming Whiskey’s three rick houses were hand selected by head distiller Sam Mead and industry consultant and master blender, Nancy Fraley. More than doubling the quantity produced in 2015, a total of 400 cases of Single Barrel are now on shelves throughout Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Single Barrel retails for $59.99.

“This Single Barrel release has been highly anticipated since our 2015 bottles sold out so quickly. This is the bottle that you hide from your friends. My dad doesn’t ask for much, but he asks for this,” said David DeFazio, Co-Founder and COO at Wyoming Whiskey.

While every barrel is excellent, five years of maturation leaves every barrel with a slightly different flavor profile. As an example, here are the tasting notes from Wyoming Whiskey Single Barrel #850:

Color: deep copper to mahogany

Nose: browned butter, cola, black currant and dried dates, orange citrus blossoms, bittersweet dark chocolate, almond butter

Palate: cola, dark chocolate, buttered pastry, dried date and fig, raisin and orange citrus

Mouthfeel: full and rich, chewy, spicy, creamy with nuts

Finish: long finish; dry, but with lingering impressions of butter crème, candied orange peel, and dark dried fruit

About Wyoming Whiskey

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. The company and product is a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest non-GMO corn, wheat, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit wyomingwhiskey.com.