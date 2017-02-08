Bell Announces New Hire and Promotions at Bell Headquarters

Bell Flavors and Fragrances is proud to announce the hire of Karen Clint, as well as the promotion of Aaron Graham and Simon Poppelsdorf at its headquarters in Northbrook, IL.

Karen Clint was recently appointed to the position of Marketing Manager at Bell’s headquarters in Northbrook, IL. She began her career in marketing/promotions at CNN and has worked extensively in the creative agency sector, servicing blue-chip companies around the world. She most recently acted as the global marketing manager for a global diagnostics company. Karen will be a great addition to Bell, bringing 20 years of creative vision and success in the development and implementation of global brand strategy and integrated marketing campaigns.

Aaron Graham was recently promoted to Vice President of Technical Services, Flavors. In this new role, Aaron will oversee corporate R&D activities including overall supervision of the creative, application and administrative flavor departments. The goal is to continue to provide high value flavors and services to customers, while supporting other Bell business units. “I am excited for the opportunity to drive new product development to commercialize the next generation of product, system, platform, and technical solutions,” says Aaron. Aaron has been working at Bell for the past 2 years as Director Creative Services, Flavors.

Simon Poppelsdorf was recently promoted to Global Vice President of Technical Services, Flavors. Simon’s new responsibilities will be to coordinate and help Bell’s global flavor R&D operations that Bell U.S. is responsible for. These areas include Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Columbia and China. He would also continue on in his domestic role as a Senior Flavorist. Simon joined Bell Cana in Montreal in 1998, where he was responsible for R&D before joining Bell Northbrook in 2001, where he oversaw the R&D flavor division.