Bevi Partners with Canteen to Offer Next-Gen Seltzer Machines Nationwide

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2017 — Bevi, a company that designs high-tech coolers for sparkling and flavored water, announced a distribution partnership with Canteen, the nation’s leading provider in unattended retail solutions. This agreement adds a revolutionary offering to Canteen’s product lineup, reflecting changing consumer demands for more personalized, healthy, and sustainable beverage offerings. Previously Bevi served hundreds of clients in New York, Boston, and San Francisco; with the Canteen partnership, Bevi is now available in all major metro areas in the continental United States.

The Bevi machine customizes still and sparkling water with unsweetened, zero-cal, or organically sweetened natural flavors. All machines are Internet-connected, with real-time data enabling proactive service and maintenance of Bevi machines. The company’s mission is to make the bottled beverage supply chain more environmentally friendly, and it has already saved more than 4 million plastic bottles from ending up in the landfill.

Sean Grundy, Co-Founder and CEO of Bevi, is proud to expand the company’s distribution reach.

“In 2016, Bevi’s revenue grew by over one thousand percent and went from serving a handful of Boston tech companies to hydrating some of the most innovative companies in the world in several major cities. The Canteen partnership brings us to a whole new level – this is the big leagues! We’re really honored that the world leader in customer satisfaction and logistics for food service has chosen to work with us,” Grundy said.

Mike Flanagan, President of Canteen Refreshment Service, is proud to expand Canteen’s beverage service offerings. “When companies are forward looking and make use of technology as well as answering the growing demand for more sustainable and healthier options, we pay attention. Sean and Bevi have fulfilled the market niche and continue to demonstrate the willingness and drive to perfect a personalized, fresh and rejuvenation option in workplace refreshments. Canteen, and moreover our customers and clients, have been very pleased with the Bevi,” he said.

About Bevi

Bevi is a smart water cooler that is becoming a fast favorite among millennial employees by offering a more fun and eco-friendly way of drinking beverages in the workplace. The company was founded in 2013 by MIT and Yale graduates who shared a sustainable vision to provide any beverage without needing a disposable bottle.

For more information, visit www.bevi.co.

About Canteen

Canteen is the nation’s leading provider in unattended retail solutions offering vending, office coffee service, pantry and micro market solutions. Based in Charlotte, NC, Canteen is an operating company of Compass Group North America, the leading foodservice and support services company with $16 billion in revenues in 2016.

For more information, visit http://www.canteen.com/coffee-and-more/water/.