Cold Valley Farms Aims to Revolutionize Cold Pressed Ingredient Sourcing

Cold Valley Farms, LLC is a “new to market”, bulk, cold-pressed vegetable juice and puree Ingredient Company. The company utilizes a process that incorporates the industry’s most advanced technologies in order to provide customers with superior flavor while retaining its natural, vibrant color. The idea was born when the owners, produce industry veterans, were constantly looking at how much good produce was left in the ground after harvest took place. This along with the growing trend of “juicing” in America led the entrepreneurs to shift their focus toward finding uses for this “ugly produce.”

Being in the farming industry for more than 40 years, Cold Valley Farms has a unique advantage to support this family-owned and vertically integrated business. They farm over 20,000 acres in California and Arizona which allows them access to plenty of product.

“We believe our product provides our customers with an unbeatable advantage in terms of quality, sustainability and cost” said Brian Jameson, general manager of Cold Valley Farms.

Cold Valley Farms maintains complete oversight over all levels of their supply chain by growing, harvesting, pressing, packaging and shipping the product on site. This enables the company to strategically grow products to its maximum potential during the peak times of year for each crop. The pick-to-press target is measured in hours, which retains the delicious flavor that sets their product apart from others.

The Product List for Cold Valley Farms includes Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumbers, Romaine, Broccoli, Iceberg Lettuce, Mixed Lettuces, Watermelon, Beets, Melons, and more.

“With our large scale farming operation that currently supports many in the foodservice arena, we have access to produce that is grown under the most rigorous of food safety standards,” Jameson said. ‘This has allowed us to engage with major brands across the juice and puree space.”

While new to cold-pressed, Cold Valley Farms is a company with a rich history in the vegetable category and looks to revolutionize the space by changing the way people source bulk juice and puree ingredients.

About Cold Valley Farms

Cold Valley Farms is a year-round bulk juice and puree company based in the Salinas Valley. All products are manufactured in a state-of-the-art juicer under 38 degree processing conditions. Products are available both conventional and organically certified. Certifications include SQF, Organic, Kosher.