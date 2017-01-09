Flavorman Celebrates 25 Years in Beverage Industry

Louisville, Ky. — From its humble beginnings in a small Louisville, Kentucky condo, 25 years later, Flavorman has evolved into an international custom beverage development company with worldwide brands in energy drinks, flavored spirits, ready to drink beverages, juices and mixers. The vision of David Dafoe and Flavorman’s beverage architects was to create a beverage incubator where entrepreneurs from across the country and around the world can send their ideas to the beverage campus with a plan to develop a new flavor or brand and develop the idea from concept, to production, to a store shelf. The concept has resulted in thousands of household staples, iconic brands and drinks that have defined generations.

Notable Milestones:

Flavorman opened in 1992 in a small suburban condo and is now housed in 24,000 square foot space in downtown Louisville, Kentucky located at 809 South 8 the Street in Louisville, Kentucky.

Developed more than 40,000 beverage formulations.

Flavorman’s beverage architects have developed top brands like Jones Soda, Chiquita, Joia All Natural Sodas and Crispin Cider.

Flavorman has grown from a one man operation to a team of over 30.

In 2016, the company shipped more samples than any other year.

Has expanded its line of services from just selling flavor to a one-stop- shop for all services in the beverage industry.

In 2013, Dafoe launched sister company, Moonshine University on the beverage campus to educate entrepreneurs on how to launch a successful distilling business, from educating them on everything from concept, to distilling, to bottling.

Moonshine University houses the Stave & Thief Society, a bourbon certification program that was established to promote Kentucky’s distinguished bourbon culture.

Educated 331 certified Bourbon Stewards through Stave & Thief in Moonshine University.

Helped lay the foundation for 70 distilleries.

Has trained more than 1,200 people in various aspects of the distilling industry.

About David Dafoe

David Dafoe, along with Flavorman and Moonshine University, has been featured in Forbes Magazine, CNN Money, ABC’s “Beyond the Tank” national television show and named by National Geographic as “ One of the 100 places to visit that will change your life.” Flavorman has also been named one of the 100 Fastest Growing Inner City Companies in America. Dafoe was 2016 runner-up for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Person of the Year in Washington, D.C. In 2016, he was given the Kentucky Pacesetter Award by the Kentucky Small Business Development Center. In 2013, Dafoe was honored as Best Small Business of Year by Greater Louisville Inc.