Flexlink Enters Beverage Label Market with Uncoated Label Papers

Cleveland, OH (March 1, 2017) — Flexlink LLC, a leading supplier to the tag and label market, today announced the introduction of its FlexSante™ Family of premium, un-coated label papers for cut-and-stack beverage label applications. This family of products will allow label designers to customize the finish, color and weight of their label paper, which will make their label unique and allow them to stand out from other beverages in retail channels.

By offering over 75 embossing patterns, numerous finishes, excellent color control and 6,000 lb. manufacturing run minimums, designers and marketers will be able to convey a premium look and feel that is unique to their brand. At the same time, Flexlink will also stock and convert standard wine and beverage grades for non-custom applications. If a stocked substrate is selected, the minimum order value is as low as $500. Flexlink LLC can provide the FlexSante™ Family of products in both rolls and sheets from its Cleveland, OH warehouse.

FlexSante™ Wine & Beverage Label Papers contain high wet strength, high wet and dry opacity and die cut well. Most grades within the FlexSante™ Family are suitable for foil stamping, lithography, embossing, and engraving.

“Retail markets have become very crowded and wine and beverage producers are finding it difficult to differentiate themselves,” said Dale Schott, President of Flexlink LLC. “The FlexSante™ Family offers wine and beverage producers a way to communicate the quality of the product inside the bottle while also offering printers the ability to provide a unique substrate for their wine and beverage customers.”

About Flexlink LLC

Flexlink LLC is a worldwide marketer of specialty papers, films and laminations. The firm sells a host of packaging and consumable materials into the steel, glass, paint, offset and narrow web converting industries. http//www.flexlinkllc.com