Glanbia Nutritionals Extends Partnership with Nutrition 21 with Distribution Agreement for Velositol

Carlsbad, CA (March 7, 2017) – Glanbia Nutritionals, a global leader in nutritional solutions for the food, beverage and supplement industries, and Nutrition 21, LLC are pleased to announce the extension of their long-time partnership to co-market Nutrition 21’s unique ingredient, Velositol. Glanbia’s sales organization is the exclusive distributor of Velositol and will support Nutrition 21 in North America, offering Velositol to the dietary supplement and functional food* industries.

Velositol, is a revolutionary ingredient that unleashes the power of protein with unique benefits when combined with protein products. It has been clinically shown to double the muscle protein synthesis (MPS) induced by protein in a single 2g dose of Velositol. It significantly accelerates and increases MPS, which is a key to muscle growth and recovery. Velositol can be formulated into a variety of supplement protein product applications, including: powders (RTM), beverages (RTD), functional foods*, weight gainers and lean mass gainers.

“Extending our strategic partnership with Nutrition 21 to co-market Velositol along with Nitrosigine® bonded arginine silicate is a welcomed addition to Glanbia’s portfolio of bioactives and proteins. This will provide our sports nutrition customers even greater opportunities to create innovative new protein products,” said Ram Nimmagudda, Ph.D., Senior Director Performance and Wellness Bioactives for Glanbia Nutritionals.

“This partnership, which combines Nutrition 21’s expertise in developing new ingredient technologies with Glanbia’s dominant position in the protein market, is a powerful combination that will benefit our customers and consumers alike,” said Joe Weiss, President of Nutrition 21.

*GRAS expected in April, 2017