Global Organics Celebrates 25 Years

Cambridge, MA (March 1, 2017) – This year marks the 25th anniversary of Global Organics Ltd., a leading supplier of sustainable, certified organic, and fair trade food ingredients. Since the company’s founding in 1992, Global Organics has been dedicated to supporting sustainable agricultural projects that bring social and economic benefits to their communities.

Founder and president, Dave Alexander remarked, “Since the beginning, we have believed that organic agriculture is the right thing to do. Supplying manufacturers with high quality organic ingredients is our contribution to producing healthy, delicious food and saving our planet. We thank our customers for sharing these same ideals and helping our company grow over the last 25 years.”

Global Organics has built a dependable and transparent worldwide supply chain to ensure that organic food manufacturers have a steady supply of sustainably produced ingredients free of synthetic chemical inputs and genetic modification.

As Global Organics continues to grow, meeting customers’ expectations for safe, high quality organic ingredients remains the company’s mission. This anniversary year will bring innovations to the company’s product lines, including value-added organic ingredients and finished products for private label.

To celebrate the anniversary, Global Organics will be hosting customer appreciation events throughout the year.

About Global Organics

Global Organics, Ltd. provides certified organic food ingredients, delivered with passion, honesty, and integrity to food and beverage manufacturers and wholesalers worldwide. The company and its long-term supplier partners work with agricultural projects that bring social and economic benefits to local communities and protect and restore the earth’s resources. Global Organics offers non-GMO and certified organic cane sugar products, sweeteners, chocolate and cocoa, and fruit and vegetable specialties.