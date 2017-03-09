Imbibe Unveils Proprietary Technology that Elevates Sweetness Perception

Niles, IL (March 6, 2017) – Imbibe announced today the launch of SweetSense™, a clean-label ingredient designed to optimize sweetness perception in beverages. Imbibe will be showcasing SweetSense™ in tea samples at the Southern California Institute of Food Technologies Suppliers Night Expo on Mar. 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

SweetSense™ was developed in response to the growing demand for low and zero-calorie beverages that maintain a given sweetness profile. The new technology accentuates inherent sweetness from other ingredients in a product, provides added lift and intensity to characterizing flavors, and moderates off-notes and linger that are common when using natural, non-nutritive sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit.

SweetSense™ allows beverage manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar needed to meet the taste and mouthfeel requirements by up to 30 percent in many beverage formats. Also, SweetSense™ is labeled as a natural flavor on an ingredients statement,which is ideal for beverage manufacturers looking to produce clean-label products.

“We are very excited to introduce SweetSense™ to the beverage industry,” said Andy Dratt, Chief Commercial Officer at Imbibe. “Our team of beverage experts has been working diligently to create a quality solution to meet the demand for sugar and sweetener reduction, and we believe SweetSense™could be a game-changer.”

SweetSense™ was developed during a critical time for beverage manufacturers. Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about consuming clean-label products,and reducing their overall sugar intake. These concerns are expected to be further escalated by the change in the nutrition facts panel which will require products to label all added sugars as of July 2018.

For more information about SweetSense™, contact Imbibe at 847.324.4411, or visit www.imbibeinc.com.

About Imbibe

Imbibe is a beverage development company focused on the formulation, customization and commercialization of cutting-edge beverage products. We act as a bolt-on R&D function for companies that don’t have one or an extension of the R&D team for those who do. Through this activity we design custom ingredient systems that drive differentiation for products in all beverage categories.