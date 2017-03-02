Kerry to Premier Advanced Plant-Based Protein Option at Natural Products Expo West

BELOIT, WI (March 2, 2017) — The protein category continues to grow as consumers look to functional nutrition to nurture their health and wellness goals. Executing on consumer demands, Kerry, the Taste and Nutrition company, created ProDiem, a plant-based protein solution optimized for nutrition, texture and taste. Kerry will be debuting this new product at Natural Products Expo West, held March 8 to 12 in Anaheim, California.

According to a recent Mordor Intelligence Report, the global plant protein market is projected to reach a value of more than $14 billion by 2022. Market growth is fueled by key consumer demands, including a rise in allergies and food intolerances, a more nutrition-focused consumer, renewed focus on ethics and suitability, and concerns about the potentially harmful use of antibiotics and hormones.

“As consumers become more informed about their food choices, they look for quality products that offer nutritional benefits and taste great,” said Jennifer Intagliata, vice president of nutrition, Kerry North America. “Plant-based proteins are ideal options, but product manufacturers have been limited by formulation challenges, including diminished nutritional values and poor taste. Kerry createdProDiem to push past the limitations of traditional plant-based proteins, providing a great tasting, high-quality plant protein source.”

Unique to the marketplace, ProDiem:

Uses a proprietary processing technique and Kerry flavor-masking technology to address the grainy, chalky texture and mask the characteristic off-notes and bitterness traditionally associated with plant-based proteins.

Delivers complementary combinations of plant proteins, including pea, rice and oats, to improve the protein quality by delivering an amino acid profile closer to that of animal protein.

With more consumers turning to nutritional beverages and bars as a way to consume more protein, ProDiem is an ideal solution and can benefit products focused on health and wellness, performance nutrition and weight management. Stop by Booth 3973 to taste the latest ProDiem concept, a chocolate raspberry plant based wellness drink.