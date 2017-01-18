Saminchem Inc. Makes Move Into Beverage Sector with Supply of Preservatives and Sweeteners

Mira Loma, CA — Saminchem Inc. has announced it will further its foray into the beverage industry with a new supply of Monk Fruit 20% and 50% to go along with it’s industry leading supply of Xylitol, Aspartame, Sucralose, Reb-A, and other sweeteners.

Saminchem has been making it’s mark as one of the top suppliers of preservatives and amino acids to the Food and Beverage Industry. Since entering the U.S. Market 3 years ago Saminchem Inc. is fast becoming the supplier of choice for the North America’s leading Brand Names and Contract Manufacturers.

You can find further information at www.saminchemical.com or email our Business Development Manager at aaron@saminchemical.com.