SPINS Welcomes Kelly Marion as SVP of Customer Experience

Chicago – January 3, 2017 – SPINS, the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics, and consulting for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industries, announces the addition of Kelly Marion as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience to its team.

Marion’s leadership at TABS Analytics, Playtex Inc., and CPG Sales Network factor into the exceptional expertise he brings to SPINS clients. In addition to extensive experience in business development, marketing, and sales, Marion has a long history of delivering actionable insights and solutions from data, including working with brands and retailers to launch unique products ahead of their peers across a variety of channels and segments of the market.

“Kelly deeply understands how to help both brands and retailers win with business intelligence. His experience applying analytics and technology to build successful marketplace strategies affords our clients an exclusive competitive advantage,” said SPINS CEO, Tony Olson. “2017 is truly our year of the customer, centered on customized solutions. With the addition of Kelly’s vision and expertise, SPINS will deliver an unparalleled client experience.”

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industry, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high growth area to connect people with the brands that they need and love. Learn more at www.spins.com.