Viachem Receives Patent for Coffee SavR Flavor Preserver

Viachem LLC has received a patent (#9,480,268) for its new product, Coffee SavR. Coffee SavR keeps coffee fresh tasting for longer than 90 minutes, even when kept on a burner or in a heated dispenser. This unique, patented formulation of approved antioxidants and stabilizers significantly slows down the oxidation and deterioration processes in hot-brewed coffee.

Coffee SavR, which has no discernible taste of its own, can keep coffee fresh tasting for hours after brewing. Its ingredients are 100% safe and meet Food Chemical CODEX and GRAS nutraceutical standards. Coffee SavR works well with all types of brewing methods, and can be used with any traditional added ingredients that consumers use with coffee, such as milk, cream, sugar, natural and artificial sweeteners and flavorings. It has no noticeable taste of its own and does not affect the taste of coffee, with or without added ingredients, except to keep it fresh-tasting longer. It is even effective in freshly brewed iced coffee.

Coffee SavR is highly cost effective and easy to use. Just 1/4 teaspoon is added to a carafe containing 15 to 20 cups of coffee just before or during brewing. The commercial size pint container is good for over 9,450 cups of coffee. For just a fraction of a penny per cup, you can have fresh tasting coffee, down to the very last sip, every time.

Viachem is interested in the possibility of partnering with experienced coffee industry marketers. Those interested can contact Mel Blum, 631-752-8700, x 102, or e-mail melblum@gmail.com.