United Sugars Corporation Announces Commencement of Chicago Area Facility

MONTGOMERY, IL­ (February 21, 2017) — United Sugars Corporation (USC) announces the commencement of a new bulk sugar storage and transfer facility in Montgomery, Illinois, 45 miles west of Chicago. The plant made its first shipment of sugar to a customer on February 2, 2017.

USC hosted a grand opening celebration in late 2016 to offer community leaders and customers tours, information and to convey the many benefits the new facility will afford them.

Built and financed by American Crystal Sugar Company, the $40 million facility will be operated by USC, who will manage the sales and distribution to customers in the area.

“Customer requirements change frequently and this facility will allow us to quickly and easily respond to their needs and avoid interruptions in supply,” said Dirk Swart, Executive Vice President, Industrial Sales and Marketing. “This facility will also help meet the growing needs of our customers and affords us plenty of space to expand.”

Customer benefits include local access to sugar for efficient distribution; proximity to food and beverage customers’ manufacturing facilities and the flexibility to meet customer needs as production plans change.

The 20-acre facility consists of a 26,000 square-foot bulk storage dome, a 17,000 square foot transfer facility and 5,500 feet of track space. Bulk sugar is ready to ship with convenient, direct rail access.

The dome, which is 134 feet high and 183 feet wide, holds 60,000 metric tons or 1.3 million hundredweights of sugar and enables the transfer of nearly twice that amount to many of the largest sugar users in the U.S. It’s the largest freestanding sugar storage facility of its kind in the country.

For more information about USC, visit www.unitedsugars.com.

About United Sugars Corporation

United Sugars Corp. is a leading marketer of sugar in the United States. The Company is owned by the American Crystal Sugar Company, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative and the United States Sugar Company of Clewiston, FL. United Sugars markets sugar to major food and beverage manufacturers and food retailers nationwide.