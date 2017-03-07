4 Some Health

Covers Products: 50 Shades of Green, Missionary Mango, Pop My Berry, Seductive Strawberry

The concept behind 4 Some seems like a timely one: take the good parts (namely the fruit flavor) of a cold-pressed and high pressure processed juice and add fiber and plant based protein to create a well-rounded beverage with a variety of benefits.

Aside from the fruits and vegetables used for the juice, 4 Some’s key ingredients include pea protein, quinoa, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and hemp seeds. The end result is a product that has 100 calories, 14-17g of sugar, 5g of protein, and 2-3g of dietary fiber per 8 oz. bottle.

The products, which are being marketed as smoothies, are viscous and have just enough sweetness to engage your palate into coming back for more. The seeds, which are ground, add some slight grit to the formulation, but it doesn’t really get in the way of the enjoyment factor of the product.

Currently, there are four flavors of 4 Some being offered: Missionary Mango, Pop My Berry, Seductive Strawberry, and 50 Shades of Green. Our first comment after reading the product names is that the sexual innuendo is a bit overdone -- to the point where we think it could negatively impact how the product does in the marketplace. Furthermore, it wastes space that could otherwise be used to provide a better description of the product.

The formulations themselves are quite good. We were most partial to the 50 Shades of Green, which features spinach and pineapple, and Mango Missionary, which features apple and mango. If there’s any knock on what they’ve created it would be that the variations between the flavors are somewhat nuanced, although they are all enjoyable. Plus, these products have really clean formulations, with the only obvious way to improve being to gain USDA Organic and/or Non-GMO certifications.

As mentioned earlier, the product is packaged in an 8 oz. plastic bottle. It has a clear label with white graphics, which makes the color of the liquid the easiest way to distinguish between the four SKUs. If there’s anything we’d improve upon, aside from the naming convention that we referenced above, it would be to remove some of the elements on the front of the bottle. In its current state, it feels cluttered, which requires your eye to spend more time than it should examining the package. In addition, freeing up some space on the label would allow the playfulness of the logo to take center stage, which would be a good thing.

In the end, the positioning and execution of 4 Some seems like it is generally on the right path. The product has a really nice value proposition that, thanks to its protein and fiber content, stacks up nicely against other smoothies. However, they will likely need to rein things in a bit when it comes to the branding if they want to maximize their potential.