Covers Products: Honey (original)

While there are a lot of energy drinks just recycling the same old stuff, BeeBad Energy Drink has managed to do something that seems different and fresh. Made with honey, which makes up 14 percent of the volume of the drink, this product has a very unique approach both in flavor and functional makeup.

By using honey as both the sweetener and as part of the flavor, the drink has a very clean, natural taste. The manufacturer has also added some natural flavors, which appear to add a slight mint note to the drink. Added carbonation is spot on and the end result is something that’s mild and extremely enjoyable. Plus, it’s a really nice departure from the typically soda-like or medicinal flavors you get from energy drinks.

On the functional end, the product includes caffeine (80mg), ginseng, maca, royal jelly, propolis extracts, and B vitamins. As with most energy drinks, the immediate benefit is ultimately the caffeine and this product is pretty standard on that front.

BeeBad’s packaging is an 8.4 oz. (250ml) can that has been given a two-tone black and yellow paint job. It has a slightly “evil” vibe to it, starting with a bee image that looks as though it’s about to sting the BeeBad logo. The distressed typeface and “bad is better” tagline only seek to enhance this image.

For us, this “bad” approach to the branding feels at odds with the idea of a honey-based energy drink that’s being touted as a “product of Italy.” There’s a vibe to it that makes it feel as though it’s stronger or more extreme than a typical energy drink, which it is not. From our perspective, it seems as though a slightly softer approach would be more in line with the type of consumers who are likely to care about having a high quality ingredient like honey in their energy drink. Still, what they’ve created feels like an easy extension of the category.

Overall, BeeBad is definitely one of the most distinct energy drinks that we’ve tried in a while. While we’re not convinced that the current approach to the branding is going to be the most successful one, it otherwise seems like a product with enough technical merit to carve out a niche for itself.