Covers Products: Blueberry, Boysenberry, Purple Carrot, & Beet, Lemon, Passion Fruit, Carrot & Pumpkin, Peach, Ginger, Pumpkin and Carrot, Strawberry, Raspberry, Purple Carrot, and Beet

Dreaming Cow Yogurt is a company that produces New Zealand-style grass-fed yogurt that is 100% pasture raised. To date, their product line has consisted of a line of cream top yogurts, but now they are moving into the beverage category with Lush, a new line of drinkable yogurts. The initial lineup includes four flavors: Lemon, Passionfruit, Carrot, & Pumpkin; Blueberry Boysenberry, Purple Carrot & Beet; Strawberry, Raspberry, Purple Carrot & Beet; and Peach, Ginger, Pumpkin & Carrot.

In terms of formulation, Dreaming Cow has done a nice job creating blends that are flavorful and well balanced. Each product features vegetable and fruit juices, added probiotics, grass-fed milk, and cane sugar as the sweetener (there are 19-23g of sugars per bottle with 15g from added sugar). The products are creamy and smooth and lack the slight sour note that you’ll find in the other yogurt and probiotic drinks that the brand competes with. There’s enough sweetness to these products, but we would not describe them as overly sweet.

We think the product stacks up quite nicely on the nutritional front. Each bottle has 230-250 calories with 11-13g of protein, 20 billion probiotics, ½ cup of juice, and plenty of vitamins and minerals.

As for the fruit and vegetables that ultimately flavor the products, we wish there was a more dominant flavor in each blend. With four fruits and vegetables making up each variety (along with natural flavorings), there’s a lot going on. This makes it someone hard to single out the flavors. That said, we’d love to see the flavors adjusted a bit so that there’s more of a focal point in each variety.

There’s a similar theme when it comes to the packaging: the product is complex and should be a bit more focused in how it communicates to the consumer. The most obvious place to adjust is to create a better naming convention for the flavor names. The current approach, which lacks a name and instead just lists out the fruit and vegetable ingredients, isn’t very practical in that no one will remember the full list. Additional suggestions are to tighten up the placement of the copy and to create more distinct color variation for the accent colors used on the four flavors.

Otherwise, we like the look of the Lush brand and how the product presents itself. It’s bright, positive, and the word “lush” works nicely with a rich drinkable yogurt product.

Overall, Dreaming Cow’s first effort with Lush has room for improvement, but we think they are starting from pretty solid footing. The product certainly has a lot of merit in the value proposition, flavor, and packaging -- and some fine tuning could definitely make it a viable competitor in the space.