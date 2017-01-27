Forager Cashewgurt

Covers Products: Strawberry, Wild Blueberry, Unsweetened Plain

Positioned as a drinkable yogurt alternative, Forager’s Cashewgurt is a blend of cashew milk and live probiotic kefir cultures.

The product is being launched in a 28 oz. multiserve format and is available in three flavors, each of which are mainstays of the yogurt category: Unsweetened Plain, Wild Blueberry, and Strawberry. The innovative formulation, which is USDA Organic, includes the cashew milk, thickeners (cassava root, rich starch, corn starch, etc.), plant-based lactic acid, and live probiotics. In the case of the fruit flavors, fruit and cane sugar are also added.

As far as their taste is concerned, these products are indeed very similar to drinkable yogurt. In fact, the flavor and consistency are so well done that they could certainly fool people’s palates into thinking they are having a dairy-based yogurt drink.

We found the two fruit flavors to be preferable to the unsweetened. While they do add a modest amount of sugar (15g per 8oz versus 1g per 8oz for the unsweetened), they are quite mild. The fruit flavor also really helps cut the tang that you’ll find in the unsweetened offering. But if you’re looking for something to use as a base -- perhaps for a smoothie -- Unsweetened definitely fits the bill. And in all cases, we’re really impressed with what they’ve been able to create with this plant-based formulation.

On the outside, we feel as though they’ve done a nice job of creating something that’s consistent with the Forager brand. However, we do have mixed feelings about “Cashewgurt” as a name. Maybe our opinion on this will change, but it feels somewhat clunky to say. On the other hand, it does put it in the proper context and help make the product feel intuitive -- and it skirts around the still-developing plant-based dairy naming controversy pretty well.

The one question we do have is whether or not a multiserve is the right approach for this product line. While it seems logical for an Unsweetened flavor, the fruit flavors might be more appealing if they were offered in single serve format.

Overall, Forager’s Cashewgurt is an innovative and well-executed plant-based answer to the growing drinkable yogurt category. It’s really neat to see how they’ve been able to ditch the dairy but deliver a flavor profile that’s an almost direct clone of similar dairy based products.