Covers Products: Blood Orange-Carrot-Ginger

Health-Ade Kombucha’s latest flavor variety is Blood Orange-Carrot-Ginger, which is taking the place of its discontinued Carrot SKU.

Back in 2014 we took a look at Health-Ade Carrot and referred to it as the brand’s “most adventurous” flavor. Apparently, that’s something that the market noticed as well, so it was time to evolve the flavor into something different.

And that’s exactly how Health-Ade ended up with this product. In addition to cold-pressed carrot juice, it’s also made with cold-pressed blood orange and ginger juices. The result is something that has much more depth of flavor, but it’s also more palatable and mainstream tasting. There are notes of tart and sweet from the blood orange, a subtle vegetable flavor from the carrot, and a light hit of ginger spice at the finish. It pairs very nicely with Health-Ade’s base kombucha flavor, which adds effervescence and a crispness to the finish. While we were fans of Carrot, this is a very big step up.

The beverage is, like all Health-Ade drinks, packaged in the brand’s 16 oz. proprietary bottle. The packaging has come a long way since the beginning, with the company adding a fully custom shape and cap, each of which give the product a more modern feel (as opposed to the old apothecary look). The label is well-organized and appealing to the eye, sending vibes of the brand’s small batch origins. It also exudes polish and professionalism, something that, despite the maturation of the kombucha category, puts Health-Ade in a class that’s shared by only a few other brands.

Overall, the Blood Orange-Carrot-Ginger variety is a very nice addition to Health-Ade’s lineup.