MALK Organics

Covers Products: Pecan Malk Nog

Malk’s “Pecan Malk Nog” is a special holiday-edition product which, as you can probably guess, is a play on eggnog.

The formulation includes water, cold-pressed pecans, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and sea salt and is dairy-free. To that end, its similarities to real eggnog are pretty limited, with the spices really being the only thing to bridge the gap. That’s fine by us; does anyone really want a nut milk clone of eggnog? Anyway...

The flavor of the product is smooth and mellow, with the cinnamon and nutmeg providing almost the perfect complement to pecan milk that’s the base of this drink. Salt, vanilla, and a touch of sweetness (7g of sugars per 8 oz.) help round things out with one final layer of flavor. While cinnamon and nutmeg definitely say “holiday flavor,” this is a product that we could see ourselves drinking year-round. It’s probably one of our favorite varieties from Malk to date.

For the packaging of this product, Malk is using a white 28 oz. plastic bottle that has a metallic colored label. The backdrop is silver and the text and logo are a bronze color, which is slightly hard to read. This is especially true when it comes to some of the smaller text, which also includes more important information such as the flavor name. Otherwise, we’re still big fans of the Malk brand and the overall aesthetic that it has created. But we would like to make one suggestion: move the “7 simple ingredients” call-out on the front. That’s clearly a key selling point, and it should be something that the consumer doesn’t have to search to find.

Overall, Malk’s Pecan Malk Nog is an enjoyable line extension for the 2016 holiday season. While there’s always room for refinement, this flavor is, unlike many holiday products that we try, worthy of a space in its permanent lineup.