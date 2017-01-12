Covers Products: Cacao, Nectar

The last time we took a look at Soylent, we remarked at how far the brand has come since its original, powdered effort. So, when we saw that there were two new flavors launching, we were pretty interested in seeing whether the company would continue to advance and evolve the brand.

These two new flavors, Cacao and Nectar, do so, but in two completely different ways. The first flavor, Cacao, is an opportunity to lure in new consumers. It’s a flavor that is, at least for protein, dairy, and dairy alternative drinks, commonplace to the point of it feeling like something was missing from the Soylent lineup. The second flavor, Nectar, which is their self-described “fruity” flavor, offers something that goes in a more unique direction.

So let’s take a look at these flavors:

First, Cacao. This is probably their most drinkable offering to date. It adds a rich and almost indulgent note that helps mask the underlying functional formulation and the sucralose sweetener (our least favorite part about this product). In the end, you have something that’s on par with mainstream protein drinks and, thanks to its unique positioning as a true meal replacement, has a unique point of differentiation.

Nectar, on the other hand, is something that has an approach all its own. We honestly weren’t sure what to make of a product called “Nectar,” but what you’ll find inside this bottle is an almost literal translation of a sugared breakfast cereal (think Fruit Loops). There’s probably a drinker for such a product, but a name that’s a bit more direct would probably be helpful.

Soylent has developed slick packaging for both products. We like the two-tone design, which features an easy-to-read label and an accent color. It seems like a very nice framework that they can continue to use for future flavor additions.

Overall, Soylent is continuing to evolve their ready to drink line in a direction that seems positive. These two flavors, while very different from one another, are welcome additions that help further dilute the original, unflavored offering.