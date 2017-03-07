REBBL Super Herbs

Covers Products: Turmeric Lemon Tart

With Turmeric Golden-Milk already in its lineup, Rebbl’s latest offering, Turmeric Lemon Tart, clearly shows that the company sees opportunity in turmeric-based offerings.

The two products share some common ingredients at their base, including coconut milk, honey, and turmeric. However, Lemon Tart is a very different product from its counterpart. The addition of lemon juice makes the product have a tart and bright flavor, which is honestly a bit easier on the palate than the spiced flavor of Golden-Milk. Despite the bright yellow color of the liquid, the flavor is mild and refreshing, with a hefty dose of lemon followed by notes of vanilla, turmeric, ginger, and salt.

The combination of honey and stevia also works quite well as you cannot even taste the stevia at all. This approach also works out well when it comes to the nutrition facts panel where you’ll find 11g of sugars and 150 calories per bottle.

On the functionality side of things, this product hangs its hat on two things: turmeric (1800mg) and MCTs (4.7g). While the product also contains quillaja, which could certainly qualify as a “super herb,” the approach that they’ve taken with this product seems timely and on trend. In addition, they’ve added black pepper, which is known to increase the bioavailability of turmeric.

Visually, this product is, at least in our opinion, their sharpest looking SKU to date. The bright yellow color of the bottle is noticeably more vibrant and eye catching than their other labels, which use more muted colors or shades of brown. It also feels more approachable and inviting, which is partially due to the color and partially due to fact that we think that this is one of their more mainstream and understandable blends.

Overall, Rebbl Turmeric Lemon Tart is a really well-executed product and a welcome addition to their lineup. It’s a product that has the ability to appeal to both their existing consumers and broaden their base to new users and push the brand closer to the mainstream.