Covers Products: Gazpacho Maiz

Tio Gazpacho is in the midst of making a switch to conventional formulations (they were previously organic) and 10 oz. bottles, but in the meantime they have found the time to release a very unique new flavor to their line of drinkable soups. The new flavor is called Maiz, and it is corn-based.

The product’s other featured ingredients are roasted poblano and lime. From there, the list of ingredients is somewhat lengthy, with spices, veggie stock, garlic, cilantro, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and thickeners (gum arabic and cornstarch) among what you’ll find in the bottle.

Fortunately, all of these ingredients combine to create something that’s full bodied and vibrant, which is definitely in line with the other Tio Gazpacho offerings. The corn flavor is really quite unique as far as beverages go -- and it’s a nice change of pace from the style of the other Tio Gazpacho products. However, we will say that we found the product to be more enjoyable as it became closer to room temperature. But regardless, there’s some real depth to this product and we got hooked on it quite quickly.

On the outside, the shift to a 10 oz. bottle makes total sense as this is a much more manageable portion size. For existing customers, the shift away from USDA Organic will probably be a bump in the road, but a lower price point (the product is now $4.99 as opposed to previously being $7+) might help soften that. From a design perspective, we think it’s clean looking, visually polished, and, at least as far as drinkable soup products go, intuitive as to what the product’s purpose is. However, there is something about the Southwestern style of the flavor that seems slightly at odds with the notion of gazpacho.

Overall, we really appreciate both the innovation and execution of this product. While drinkable soup still seems like a very nascent concept, this offering -- along with the shift in packaging and price point -- should definitely help Tio Gazpacho continue to position itself as the leader in the space.