Covers Products: Chia Sangria, Jicama High Five, Spicy Rita, T2 Tonic

Vim Vitae, which was formerly known as Vim + Vigor, is a Dallas, Texas-based producer of cold-pressed high pressure processed (HPP) organic juices. With their rebrand to Vim Vitae, their flagship juice line is now known as “Originals.” In addition, they’ve launched this product line, “Exotics,” featuring unique flavor combinations.

Available in four flavors, including T2 Tonic, Chia Sangria, Spicy Rita, and Jicama High Five, Vim Vitae Exotics all offer flavors that are somewhat assertive, but still mainstream oriented. Here’s a look at all four:

T2 Tonic -- This variety features turmeric, tamarind, jicama, orange, apple, and lime. It has a nice hit of turmeric followed by some sweetness, and we really love the citrus finish.

Chia Sangria -- While we enjoyed the flavor of the liquid -- it’s like a fancy limeade -- the chia seeds were a bit of a distraction. They sink to the bottom and there aren’t enough of them to feel like an integrated part of the product.

Spicy Rita -- The name does not lie: this product is definitely spicy. This product’s flavor profile, which starts out spicy and ends up with a hefty note of lemon, is somewhat of a cousin to a green juice thanks to the cilantro and cucumber flavor that sits in the middle.

Jicama High Five -- Our favorite of the bunch. It has a mellow sweetness from the beets, apples, and jicama, followed by some ginger spice and a nice hit of lime at its finish.

Visually, the product’s brand seems a bit more serious than certain other cold-pressed juices out there. This really has to do with the look of their logo, which has a vibe of functionality or “elixir” to it. Beyond that, the label is easy to read thanks to how they’ve organized the information into panels. This is a very common approach nowadays, so it seems like one that the consumer will be able to follow without much effort.

However, the one thing that we’re not so sure of is the use of the word “Exotics.” To us, this is conveying a message that these are not normal everyday formulations. But in our opinion, they are more mainstream than their juice cleanse products. Evolving this in such a way that there’s less of a gap between Originals and Exotics would certainly be helpful.

All in all, we really like the idea behind and, for the most part, the execution of these products. Just as most other cold-pressed juice brands are vying for lower priced and more mainstream offerings, Exotics are Vim Vitae’s way to reach this same consumer. What they’ve created are some thoughtful and well-executed products that could stand to see a bit of adjustment in terms of how they communicate their value proposition.