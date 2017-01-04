Covers Products: Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

New York City-based Wandering Bear Cold Brew is an upstart coffee company that offers its cold brew coffee in a bag-in-box format. Inside each box, which comes in either 36 oz. or 96 oz. sizes, there’s an easy-to-use flex tap dispenser that allows you to pour exactly what you want without any prep. Kept in a bag, free from light or air, the product stays fresh for up to a month.

While we really enjoy what Wandering Bear has done with the packaging, its latest offering, a Peppermint Mocha seasonal variety launched in 2017, shows that the company has the ability to create some tasty flavors as well.

The product is made with four simple ingredients: water, coffee, organic peppermint extract, and cacao extract. There’s a nice note of mint and cacao to the aroma, which definitely lures you in. The flavor is bold but smooth, and the mint and cacao flavors are really well balanced. These two flavors can definitely be used in excess, overwhelming the palate, but in this case, the combination works really well. We honestly weren’t expecting to enjoy this product, so we were really surprised at how enjoyable it was.

Lastly, there’s the positioning and design of the product. The box format is definitely something rare in not only cold brew but the larger beverage category as well, so it definitely stands out. That said, the chances of Wandering Bear being visually glanced over on a store shelf seem minimal. Plus, the company has done a really nice job of making a product that feels small batch, but also very credible looking and convenient as a multi-serve product. The one color design of the carton is easy to read and visually enticing.

But if there’s any knock on Wandering Bear, it’s the same one that we have for other multi-serve and concentrate products: missing out on the consumer looking for immediate consumption. That’s a key part of every beverage category and it’s one that will require extra attention for Wandering Bear’s go-to-market strategy to work.

Overall, we really like Wandering Bear’s Peppermint Mocha offering. While it’s a limited release product, it shows that Wandering Bear can -- and probably should -- consider adding flavors to its lineup.