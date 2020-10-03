Each year, BevNET’s annual Best Of awards honors companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the dynamic and ever-changing beverage landscape.

At the beginning of this year, there was a sense that perhaps the worst effects of the pandemic were beginning to wane. Yet after a year spent navigating supply chain gridlock and labor shortages, 2022 saw a new wrench thrown into the recovery machine with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Global inflation suddenly kicked into overdrive, and shoppers felt its impact every time they stepped into grocery stores across the country. Even against that deeply challenging backdrop, food and beverage entrepreneurs remained ambitious, optimistic and resilient, staying true to their core principles while displaying an admirable ability to cope with rapidly changing conditions.

The examples aren’t lacking, whether it’s Seth Goldman rising to help farmers (and tea drinkers) recover after Honest Tea’s closure; or Liquid Death seizing its opportunity to become a large scale beverage brand platform; or how innovation is happening on either side of the alcohol divide with products from Ghia and Togronis; or the way brands like Bawi, Sanzo, Ghost Town and others have helped inject fresh ideas and voices into popular drink categories. If anyone ever questioned the ingenuity and fighting spirit found within CPG, this year provided the industry’s emphatic and defiant response.

The winners of BevNET’s Best of 2022 Awards embody that spirit and drive, combining inspiration with effort, style, dynamism and personality. Even amid a period of global upheaval, when the world reaches for a drink, these brands and leaders are there to serve that demand.

View the full list of nominees.