At the conclusion of each year, BevNET honors the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends that have helped drive positive growth across the industry over the last 12 months.

And in 2023, positivity is a truly valuable commodity. It felt something like a culmination of the seismic events of the past few years, as post-COVID market trends crashed into the choppy economic waters and supply chain disruptions born from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Within the industry, conditions further stressed entrepreneurs by a collective pivot away from emphasis on raw growth and towards profitability. Beverage founders and operators have suddenly been asked to rewrite the playbooks that had brought them to prominence. Optimistic projections for endless future growth suddenly didn’t seem so certain.

What was predictable, though, was the way in which those beverage leaders responded to the opportunities inherent in that challenge. Giant legacy brands like Gatorade, Monster and Red Bull now face substantial competitors in the guise of Electrolit, PRIME and Pepsi-aligned Celsius, which has been turned around under CEO John Fieldly to nearly $400 million in quarterly sales. The red-hot ‘adult non-alcoholic’ space has been a wellspring of inspiration for product innovators – how else would we get a zero-proof, olive oil-spiked martini? For the answers to questions about the viability of a canned plant-based milk for kids, or if there’s room on the shelf for more robusta-centric RTD coffees, just read on here.

The winners of BevNET’s Best of 2023 Awards embody that spirit and drive, combining inspiration with effort, style, dynamism and personality. Try to tell these brands that they can’t, and they’ll show you how they can.

View the Full List of BevNET Best of 2023 Award Nominees