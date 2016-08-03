BevNET Magazine

Premium, Organic Offerings Drive Growth In Tea

Tea continues to impress. Premium and better-for-you offerings are driving much of the growth. For years upstart brands have fueled innovation in the category...but bigger companies are catching on.

Worth a Shot

Despite the category's challenges, brands still see big opportunity in small format offerings.

2014 New Beverage Guide

BevNET.com’s 2014 New Beverage Guide provides a catalog of new products within the beverage industry.

Soda Swap

Energy Drink Takeover: Will they replace soda?

From Zima To Rita

Zima paved the way (and offered critical insights on what worked and what didn’t) for successors.

Torpedo!

How Sierra Nevada turned a new package and a new style into a remarkable weapon.

Energy Level

Has the hottest brand in recent memory finally cooled?

Miss Muffet Broadens Her Palate

Advances in protein technology, rising raw materials costs, and lifestyle changes have combined with an overall upsurge in demand

Aiming for Enhancement

Adapting to a desire for variety and convenience, a multitude of brands have altered their approach to beverages.

Shots

Small Package, Big Universe

Too Productive?

Products beyond fresh juices are squeezing into the produce section.

Frap Fighters

It might not mean much now, but there is an evolving set of Frappuccino options out there

Watered Down

Why Bottled Water Companies Can’t Shake the Doldrums

Restoring An Icon

Under new CEO Bill Meissner, Jones Soda looks to get the easy parts right.

The Style Council

The United States Association of Cider Makers shakes up the category with the release of its first stylistic guidelines.

Who Needs Food Anyways?

According to Michael Averbook, food and drink analyst for Mintel, the nutritional drinks segment, which includes meal replacements, is one of the fastest growing segments in the nutrition and performance drinks category.

Coffee

No Standard Uniform for Cold Brew

After 5 Hour Who’s Next

Consumers of mainstream retail outlets may not know it, but the shot category has more to offer than 5-hour Energy alone.

BevNET Best of 2013 Awards

2013 represented a turning point for the beverage industry in which dynamic new brands highlighted natural functionality and flavors

The Race to Recycle

By now, most consumers and retailers understand and approve of the idea of recycling.

Beer Goggled

Should we go all the way with the Hangover Category

Tidy Profits

By making Kids' Beverages greener and healthier, companies hop to earn a premium

Fighting Functional Myopia

FRS is still fighting it out to convince consumers that quercetin is worth its hard-to-define health benefits.

New Territory for Tea

It wasn’t slowed by the downturn, it has benefitted from health and wellness trends and has been the category into which many exciting new brands have launched and grown.

NOSHscape: The Latest Food Brand News

In NOSH news, Almanac Investments focuses on adding value for entrepreneurs, Lactalis buys Siggi yogurt, plant-based burger brand beyond meat raises $55M, consumers save money by shopping online

It’s Time to Rethink the Spokesmodel Standard
It’s Time to Rethink the Spokesmodel Standard

But what will we see if we take a view from higher up? At a time when high-profile sexual harassment and discrimination cases are emerging throughout industry after industry, is there another shoe waiting to drop in the beverage business?

Loosen the Reins
Loosen the Reins

I’m seeing a bit more of that attitude in the beverage business these days, as the business takes on the degree of uncertainty and disruption that has long characterized the technology sector.

Nostalgia
Nostalgia

"The conversation next moved to other products, early on, that tickled my fancy. So, I decided to share with you a few brands, companies and people that made a mark on me early in my beverage world."

Focus and Food: NOSH Live Summer 2017

NOSH Live in Review: Hungry entrepreneurs, investors, retailers and thought leaders were served a hearty helping of industry insights during NOSH Live Summer 2017

Bevscape

Amazon’s announced $13.7 billion bid for Whole Foods has hardened talk of large-scale disruption in the way consumers buy their groceries.

Don’t Forget The Taste
Don’t Forget The Taste

I’ve said this many times, but taste should be the main, and usually, only reason for beverage consumption.

The Brick and Mortar of Craft
The Brick and Mortar of Craft

These pubs return the tavern to its role dating back to the colonies as a center of community, a place for beer lovers to “rendezbrew”

Bevscape
Bevscape

Lots of Deals, Across Categories

A Call to the Beverage Bullpen
A Call to the Beverage Bullpen

Red Sox fans didn’t shed tears when manager Grady Little left the team following the team’s 2003 playoff catastrophe

Study Hard
Study Hard

Looking for a pick-me-up, because there's too much work to do.

Knock it Off
Knock it Off

Create your own signature, don't take someone else's

Spring Cleaning
Spring Cleaning

Barry looks to his beverage collection for insight.

Slow Build to Influence
Slow Build to Influence

Products and systems of going to market that may once have been considered on the fringe will be have great influence over the future of the entire business.

BevScape
BevScape

Two beverages discontinue distribution while Brew Hub plans $100 Million Brewing Network

BevScape
BevScape

Inside the Core Power Deal; Craft vs. Crafty; Mix1 Shuts It

BrewScape
BrewScape

Inside Tenth & Blake and new beer deals

It's in the Cards
It's in the Cards

Somehow, I’ve been able to get by and stay connected to the industry just fine.

Bunnies & BevCos

Why the Annie's Initial Public Offering is Important to the Drinks Business

La Dolce Barry
La Dolce Barry

In January, I wrote out my last tuition check, so my wife and I took a celebratory vacation to mark the end of 22 years of paying to educate our two kids.

Bevscape Innovation
Bevscape Innovation

It turns out that even beverage giants aren’t immune from the recent outbreak of lawsuits

Jiro’s Lessons
Jiro’s Lessons

The film proved to be a moving experience in ways that I think are relevant to beverages, particularly the innovation space.

Brand News

For most recovery drinks, the sales pitch is pretty simple: "Got a hangover?"

Changes at BPW
Changes at BPW

The Coca-Cola Co. and Nestle fundamentally changed Beverage Partners Worldwide

Channel Check: Aloe

One distinct trend: that sales for the small category are up by almost 25 percent.

Chia

A new category sprouts.

Manifesting a Mission: NOSH Live Winter 2017

From investors and innovators to entrepreneurs and industry veterans, CPG’s best and brightest came together for Project NOSH’s biannual business conference and TRIBALÍ Foods cooked up a victory at the Winter 2017 NOSH Live Pitch Slam

Tale of Two Cities
Tale of Two Cities

It was the best of shows, it was the not-best of shows. And our entire BevNET team is just catching its collective breath from the frenetic pace of attending and reporting on them, the two major fall trade shows, Natural Products Expo East and NACS.

Selling Meal Kits at the Gold Rush
Selling Meal Kits at the Gold Rush

Just a couple of months ago, the thought was, you gotta have a meal kit, leave your job for a meal kit company, invest, disrupt, pack, deliver, someone get me a chef to partner with! But here’s one place the meal kits are actually headed: your grocery store. And therein lies something of a lesson.

Berardi’s Rules
Berardi’s Rules

If Hiball does end up playing a leading role in a flourishing new energy sub-segment, it will be further vindication that a modest operating strategy can eventually have major impact.

NOSHscape

The latest food brand news including investments, acquisitions and new hires

The Unsweet Spot
The Unsweet Spot

All of a sudden, it seems, after decades of ignored warnings, many consumers seem to be in a desperate lurch away from added-sugar items – and those who market to them are lurching with them.

Restoring Faith
Restoring Faith

Lets face it. Beverages are a tough industry.

Rekindled Fantasies
Rekindled Fantasies

285 columns, give or take a few. Those are a lot of thoughts.

Fashionably Late
Fashionably Late

Observations on meeting deadlines for brand messaging.

Time to Make Room
Time to Make Room

2016 doesn't mark the end of long-standing brands - it's just time to make room.

Year End Bonus

It’s getting cold out, so it’s time to stay indoors. We’ve created an expanded survey of relevant categories to keep you warm through the New Year.

Four for 2015
Four for 2015

A harbinger of what 2016, and beyond, might bring.

Kombucha’s Great Gas Cloud
Kombucha’s Great Gas Cloud

A near-avalanche of filings about the relative alcohol and sugar content of a stunningly popular beverage.

NACS Review

Energy Drinks Reinforce Ties to Convenience Channel

I Miss the Buzz
I Miss the Buzz

Beverage marketing just ain't what it used to be

The Price is Right
The Price is Right

The advent of a new generation of beverages has created high-priced offerings and changed the cost structure in the industry.

Taking to the Streets (Again)
Taking to the Streets (Again)

I drink a lot of beverages, to state the obvious. I’ve spent 21 years now sampling thousands of brands.

An Honest Accounting
An Honest Accounting

Back in my college days, Driver hit movie screens like a tornado. I can still remember my astonishment.

BevScape
BevScape

Two Court Cases Show the Way

BevScape
BevScape

Vita Coco Broadens Coconut to Kids

BevScape
BevScape

New First Beverage Fund Adds VEB as Investor

Too Hot for Soda
Too Hot for Soda

The media is rife with stories about ways that brands seeking an "urban edge" often fall off the edge

BevScape
BevScape

Larry T's Brain-Twist shutting down

Resolutions for Entrepreneurs
Resolutions for Entrepreneurs

I’ve inaugurated a new year by offering some resolutions that beverage entrepreneurs might be wise to consider.

BevScape Business
BevScape Business

New York AG Digs into Energy Drinks and FDA Sends Durbin to Starbucks

It’s in the Cards
It’s in the Cards

Somehow, I’ve been able to get by and stay connected to the industry just fine.

Big Deal!
Big Deal!

It’s easy to get sucked into brand-equity-draining deals when you’re trying to hit a volume number or appease an important retail customer.

Bunnies & BevCos

Why the Annie's Initial Public Offering is Important to the Drinks Business

Lingering Taste
Lingering Taste

As I write this it’s been a day since the great rock drummer Levon Helm of The Band passed away, and as I write this and the memories have been flooding back sad and strong.

Bevscape Business
Bevscape Business

Ending months of waiting, the Coca-Cola Co. has finally purchased a majority stake in ZICO Coconut water

The Suits Don’t Match
The Suits Don’t Match

It's hard to be the bearer of bad news, but thats' just what we've had to do lately.

The Exit Strategy
The Exit Strategy

The love of what you create and the rewards for building lasting brands should be the end goal.

Inside RTD Tea

Look at the way newcomers Gold Peak, Honest and (Monster Beverage Co.-produced, Coke distributed) Peace Tea are performing against Nestea.

You Can Stay Nice
You Can Stay Nice

Sometimes the nicest folks are the ones who run into trouble with their business.

Alternative Sweetener Insights
Alternative Sweetener Insights

According to research firm Freedonia, U.S. demand for alternative sweeteners will rise by 3.3% annually through 2015.

Inside Incubation
Inside Incubation

A new way toward product development, distribution and finance.

Set the Standards
Set the Standards

The standardization of industry norms and best practices for emerging beverage categories.

GABF Takeaways

If you were looking for the next big craft beer trend at the Great American Beer Festival, you had a lot of choices.

Social Media Drives Purchasing
Social Media Drives Purchasing

Restaurant consumers and individuals exposed to social content are significantly more likely to increase their spending and consumption.

Et Tu, Me Too?
Et Tu, Me Too?

With the conference season out of the way, we can move on to the most productive time of the year.

Say What?
Say What?

Understanding Beverage Lingo.

Channel Check

Spotlight Category: Refrigerated Juice and Juice Drink