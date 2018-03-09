Toronto’s Station Cold Brew Coffee Inks National 7-Eleven Deal
Station Cold Brew Coffee Co. announced the launch of its black, unsweetened New Orleans Style Nitro Cold Brew, and brand-new Mocha Nitro Cold Brew in 7-Eleven stores across Canada.
HydroONE Premium Beverages’ CEO Sammy Nasrollahi is proud to announce that his brand has been named the official drink of the prestigious Baton Rouge Soccer Club (also known as BRSC).
Sipp Sparkling Organics has announced that its newest line of beverages, Sipp Infusions, as well as its seventh flavor of craft soda, Cherry Fizz, will be available for an exclusive sneak preview at the Natural Products Expo West March 8-11 in Anaheim, California.
Recov Beverage Co , a leading producer of natural sports and functional beverages, is excited to announce the addition of 3 new flavors to its flagship brand Thirty Drink.
High Brew Coffee, an Austin-based natural beverage company, is excited to announce the launch of their newest ready-to-drink cold-brew innovation, Sparkling Cold Brew.
In addition to new distributors, sale of trimino has been authorized in over 180 Hannaford Supermarkets in the northeast and 349 supermarkets operating under Albertson’s banners in Southern California.
KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, will debut its Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box at booth #795 at Natural Products Expo West 2018.
Honeydrop Beverages, the leading producer of supercharged cold-pressed raw honey lemonades, is excited to launch its reformulated cold-pressed lemonade line, now containing only 4g of sugar per bottle, as well as three new “Naturally Neon” skus: Unicorn Lemonade, Mermaid Lemonade and Galaxy Lemonade.
The Ginger People, which markets the world’s largest variety of ginger-based consumer packaged goods, is bringing turmeric into its fold, with the launch of three new turmeric-infused drinks at Natural Products Expo West 2018.
Wonder Drink Kombucha, one of the first brands to help launch the $500 million kombucha beverage category nearly 20 years ago, is now innovating the category with its newest product, Prebiotic Kombucha.
Infused with 25mg or 100mg of CBD — available nation-wide in Sweet Lime, Cranberry Ginger, Blueberry Raspberry Pomegranate and Mandarine Blood Orange varieties — consumers love the positive effects on mind and body.
With plant-based foods experiencing over an eight percent growth in the past year[2], 1915 Organic debuts a new protein line of plant-forward beverages made with pea protein, and adds two new cold-pressured juices to its existing portfolio of ultra-premium beverages.
Wicked Lekker, Inc. announced it has closed on their first ever round of funding after launching their self-funded startup, “Rooibos Superfood Tea Brand,” two years ago.
Australian-owned Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is taking a major step in the company’s global growth plans through a distribution partnership with PepsiCo that will significantly increase U.S. distribution for the craft-brewed beverage brand.
