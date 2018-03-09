Newswire

Sipp Debuts Infusion Line at Expo West

by Press Release,

Sipp Sparkling Organics has announced that its newest line of beverages, Sipp Infusions, as well as its seventh flavor of craft soda, Cherry Fizz, will be available for an exclusive sneak preview at the Natural Products Expo West March 8-11 in Anaheim, California.

High Brew Coffee Launches Sparking Cold Brew Line

by Press Release,

High Brew Coffee, an Austin-based natural beverage company, is excited to announce the launch of their newest ready-to-drink cold-brew innovation, Sparkling Cold Brew.

Trimino Brands Expands Distribution

by Press Release, 2

In addition to new distributors, sale of trimino has been authorized in over 180 Hannaford Supermarkets in the northeast and 349 supermarkets operating under Albertson’s banners in Southern California.

KonaRed Debuts Vanilla Cold Brew Multi-Serve Box

by Press Release,

KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, will debut its Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box at booth #795 at Natural Products Expo West 2018.

Honeydrop Premieres Low Sugar Formulation at Expo West

by Press Release,

Honeydrop Beverages, the leading producer of supercharged cold-pressed raw honey lemonades, is excited to launch its reformulated cold-pressed lemonade line, now containing only 4g of sugar per bottle, as well as three new “Naturally Neon” skus: Unicorn Lemonade, Mermaid Lemonade and Galaxy Lemonade.

The Ginger People Releases 3 Turmeric-Infused Drinks

by Press Release,

The Ginger People, which markets the world’s largest variety of ginger-based consumer packaged goods, is bringing turmeric into its fold, with the launch of three new turmeric-infused drinks at Natural Products Expo West 2018.

Wonder Drink Launches Prebiotic Kombucha

by Press Release,

Wonder Drink Kombucha, one of the first brands to help launch the $500 million kombucha beverage category nearly 20 years ago, is now innovating the category with its newest product, Prebiotic Kombucha.

Bolthouse Farms Launches 1915 Organic Proteins and Juices

by Press Release,

With plant-based foods experiencing over an eight percent growth in the past year[2], 1915 Organic debuts a new protein line of plant-forward beverages made with pea protein, and adds two new cold-pressured juices to its existing portfolio of ultra-premium beverages.

Wicked Lekker Secures Series Seed Financing

by Press Release, 2

Wicked Lekker, Inc. announced it has closed on their first ever round of funding after launching their self-funded startup, “Rooibos Superfood Tea Brand,” two years ago.