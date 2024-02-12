DECEMBER 8-10 | MARINA DEL REY, CA
The Leading Beverage Industry Event Returns to Marina del Rey this December

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature three-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive.

This December 8-10, the beverage industry will gather in-person in Los Angeles, CA to learn and take action.

700+ Are Registered for BevNET Live - View the Full List

Winter 2024 Agenda

All times are subject to change.

Print the agenda for Sunday, December 08

Please note: All times US Pacific Time

  • 12:00 PM
    -
    3:00 PM
    Beverage School Presentations + Networking
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    The day before BevNET Live, industry newcomers can learn the basics of running a beverage business and jumpstart their networking at Beverage School. Experts will present on the 5 topics early-stage beverage brands need to know, including finance, sales, marketing, design, and operations. Following the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to sit down with the experts and ask them their toughest questions.
  • 12:05 PM
    -
    12:20 PM
    Beverage School: Entrepreneur Interview 1
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    Try My T CEO Dawn Patton tells us what it’s like on the ground and in the mix for recently-launched beverage brands that have started to grow, from financing pressures to retail channel successes and failures.
    • Dawn Patton
      , Founder & CEO, Try My T
      Dawn Patton, Founder & CEO, Try My T -

      Dawn Patton

      Founder & CEO, Try My T

      Dawn Harris- Patton is a native of Los Angeles, California. She is a graduate from the University Southern California with a BA in Broadcast Journalism, and a graduate of the prestigious Management Development for Entrepreneurs program from the UCLA Anderson School of Business. Dawn spent 12 years early on as an on-air television and radio news reporter specializing in investigative reporting in top 50 markets around the United States before evolving into a career as a marketing consultant and entrepreneur. Dawn is currently the founder and CEO of Try MY T, LLC, ( TMT) a beverage manufacturer of premium ready to drink iced teas. "MY T" as customers affectionately call the brand, is known for being super refreshing, clean and smooth with no aftertaste, and low caffeine. Try MY T is currently sold in natural channels in retail, foodservice and club. Currently TMT is sold in over 500 independents and natural retail such as Sprouts Farmers Markets, Whole Foods and soon to be launching into Costco.

    • Dawn Patton, Founder & CEO, Try My T
  • 12:20 PM
    -
    12:40 PM
    Beverage School: Route to Market - Getting Your Product on the Shelf
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    • Bill Sipper
      , Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands
      Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands -

      Bill Sipper

      Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands

      Bill Sipper is the Managing Partner of Cascadia Managing Brands, a leading brand management and consulting firm with over 30 years of expertise in the food and beverage industry. Bill has held pivotal executive roles—VP Sales, VP Marketing, VP Operations, and VP Production—at iconic brands like Evian, Nantucket Nectars, Fresh Samantha/Odwalla, and Naked Juice. Through Cascadia, he has driven the success of leading brands, including Lindt, Droste, Liquid Death, Hint Water, C2O Coconut Water, Zico Coconut Water, Dirty Potato Chips, Steaz, Bruce Cost, Franklin & Sons, Poshi, Too Good Gourmet, and 310 Nutrition. Bill’s consulting clients span major corporations, including Coca-Cola, Deloitte, InBev, Bain, and the U.S. Department of Commerce, along with foreign governments aiming to expand their product exports into the U.S. market. A recognized industry thought leader, Bill recently published Flavors and Fortunes: Navigating the Food and Beverage World, a comprehensive guide with essential insights for both emerging and established brands.

    • Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands
  • 12:40 PM
    -
    1:00 PM
    Beverage School: Design and Branding
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    In this talk, we’ll dig into game-changing tips to sharpen your brand positioning and create packaging that pops. Learn how techniques like the “Flip It” test can reveal if your brand truly stands out—and how to turn a powerful position into packaging that grabs attention and wins over consumers.
    • Kelly Criswell
      , Founder, Mudge
      Kelly Criswell, Founder, Mudge -

      Kelly Criswell

      Founder, Mudge

      Kelly Criswell is the founder of Mudge, a branding agency specializing in innovative food, beverage, and wellness brands. With over 20 years in CPG brand development and packaging design (we stopped counting after 20), Kelly has helped brands from global powerhouses like Nestlé and Red Bull to emerging challengers connect with their perfect consumer. She’s known for weaving compelling brand stories and creating disruptive packaging that stands out in crowded markets. In her free time, you can find her snapping pics in grocery aisles, obsessing over the latest trends in food and bev, and sampling every single new brand she finds–for science. Ask her husband about their “Erewhon budget."

    • Kelly Criswell, Founder, Mudge
  • 1:00 PM
    -
    1:20 PM
    Beverage School: Don’t Lose Your IP
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    This presentation covers essential trademark concepts, including trademark use, enforcement, and policing against infringement, with a focus on descriptiveness and brand distinctiveness. It discusses options for handling trademark violations, especially on Amazon, and recent challenges with Amazon’s takedown system. The session also addresses trade dress protection, including the importance of safeguarding a brand’s look and feel, and highlights the impact of AI on brand protection.
    • Amanda Roach
      , Partner, UB Greensfelder, LLP
      Amanda Roach, Partner, UB Greensfelder, LLP -

      Amanda Roach

      Partner, UB Greensfelder, LLP

      Amanda strategically advises clients in a variety of intellectual property matters including brand selection, portfolio strategy, trademark application prosecution, brand enforcement and defense, due diligence, anti-counterfeiting measures, and trademark maintenance. She has extensive experience in working on the trademark lifecycle with companies in more than 140 countries. Amanda has a reputation for building strong relationships with clients and using creative thinking to achieve their business goals. She recognizes how the needs of a Fortune 100 company are different from a start-up or non-profit and tailors her counsel to reflect appropriate strategies for each. During her career, Amanda has had the opportunity to work with clients in a variety of industries including food, beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics, personal care, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, water reclamation, oil and gas, household goods and fixtures, employment, and entertainment. Amanda previously worked as an IP attorney at other Chicago-based law firms. In her most recent role before joining UB Greensfelder, she served as head of trademark prosecution.

    • Amanda Roach, Partner, UB Greensfelder, LLP
  • 1:20 PM
    -
    1:35 PM
    Networking Break
  • 1:35 PM
    -
    1:50 PM
    Beverage School: Entrepreneur Interview 2
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    Agua Bonita founder Kayla Castenada gives us the lowdown on what her journey has been like -- from launching the brand to raising more than $1 million in funding.
    • Kayla Castaneda
      , Founder & CEO, Agua Bonita
    • Kayla Castaneda, Founder & CEO, Agua Bonita
  • 1:50 PM
    -
    2:10 PM
    Beverage School: Angel and Venture Financing for CPG Companies
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    This seminar will cover the challenges and opportunities CPG companies face in securing funding and address key strategies for attracting investors.
    • Jeremy Halpern
      , Partner; Co-Lead, Food and Beverage Group, Nutter
      Jeremy Halpern, Partner; Co-Lead, Food and Beverage Group, Nutter -

      Jeremy Halpern

      Partner; Co-Lead, Food and Beverage Group, Nutter

      Jeremy Halpern is a Partner at Nutter, McClennen & Fish, LLP and the Co-Chair of its Emerging Companies Group and its Food and Beverage Practice Group. Jeremy’s practice focuses on emerging and mature operating companies, private equity, venture capital and angel financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, executive and team compensation matters, and general support for high growth and privately held companies in technology, life sciences, and consumer products.

    • Jeremy Halpern, Partner; Co-Lead, Food and Beverage Group, Nutter
  • 2:10 PM
    -
    2:30 PM
    Beverage School: Operations
  • 2:30 PM
    -
    2:50 PM
    Beverage School: Debt Financing 101
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    This presentation outlines critical financial strategies for startup success, from securing initial capital and managing production, marketing, and distribution costs, to maintaining a cash flow buffer and controlling hiring expenses. Emphasis is placed on the importance of financial planning and leveraging data, along with a focused approach to owning and deeply serving a targeted market. These insights are designed to help startups build a solid foundation and make informed, strategic decisions.
    • Zach Martin
      , Managing Director, Head of Originations and Capital Markets, Assembled Brands
      Zach Martin, Managing Director, Head of Originations and Capital Markets, Assembled Brands -

      Zach Martin

      Managing Director, Head of Originations and Capital Markets, Assembled Brands

      Zach has been a CPG lender for the last 20 years, focusing on emerging brands in within the CPG ecosystem. He has been on both sides, as a lender and investor, as well as operations. Throughout his career, Zach has helped finance some of the top beverage brands in the US.

    • Zach Martin, Managing Director, Head of Originations and Capital Markets, Assembled Brands
  • 2:50 PM
    -
    4:00 PM
    Beverage School: Expert Round Tables
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
  • 2:00 PM
    -
    5:00 PM
    RTD Spirits Track
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    On Sunday, December 8th, from 3PM to 5:00 PM PT, the BevNET team will kickstart BevNET Live with a spotlight on spirits and RTD cocktails. The program will include an investor panel and the Cocktail Showdown pitch competition, featuring the most promising new RTD cocktail brands on the market. Attendees will be able to sample the products of all participants, as well as continue their networking at the BevNET Live Welcome Reception.

    Our spirits coverage will carry over to day 1 of BevNET Live with a morning main stage presentation and afternoon breakout session track. Registered attendees of BevNET Live are invited to attend the Sunday spirits program.

    If you're looking to dive deeper into beverage alcohol, stick around for Brewbound Live on December 11th and 12th to boil down all aspects of the beer and beyond business so you can keep up (and stay ahead) between batches.
  • 2:00 PM
    -
    2:45 PM
    Challenges for RTD Startups

    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Our experts take the audience through three key challenge points for emerging RTD brands.

    • Refining Go-To-Market Strategy - Gustavo Aguire, VP Brand Acceleration, InvestBev
    • Guarding Cash Flows - Maria Pearman, Advisory Partner, GHJ
    • Tactics In the Market - Dale LaFlam, Founder, 5:30 Somewhere

    • Gustavo Aguirre
      , VP of Brand Innovation, InvestBev
      Gustavo Aguirre, VP of Brand Innovation, InvestBev -

      Gustavo Aguirre

      VP of Brand Innovation, InvestBev

      Gustavo Aguirre oversees the InvestBev brand acceleration program and consulting services. As a VP of Brand Innovation, he partners with early-stage founders to help them refine their marketing, product, and commercialization strategies. Gustavo has over 15 years of experience developing global advertising campaigns and go-to-market strategies for leading brands including Molson Coors, Anheuser Busch, Heineken, Pepsi, and Keurig. He spearheaded the product innovation program at Molson Coors and played a pivotal role in connecting Coors Light with the US Hispanic market, driving 8-figure incremental growth for the business. ? Gustavo’s work has been recognized by leading marketing organizations who awarded his work Most Effective Multicultural Campaign and the Top Sport Marketer Campaign. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

    • Maria Pearman
      , Advisory Partner, GHJ
      Maria Pearman, Advisory Partner, GHJ -

      Maria Pearman

      Advisory Partner, GHJ

      Maria Pearman, CPA, CGMA, is GHJ’s Food and Beverage Practice Leader. She has more than 15 years of public accounting experience providing accounting and advisory services to clients. Maria is an expert in the beverage and alcohol industry specializing in internal accounting processes, financial reviews, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, financial strategy and succession planning. Prior to joining GHJ in 2021, Maria built a national practice focused on beverage alcohol clients. She helped clients to improve financial results and maximize efficiency of operations and guided them through ownership transitions. Published by the Brewers Association in 2019, Maria wrote a top-rated book, Small Brewery Finance, to help small businesses run more successful breweries. In 2021, the American Distillers Institute released her second book, Distillery Finance. Maria is also a featured speaker and author on topics in the beverage space, specifically related to craft breweries. She has taught courses at the Business of Craft Beer program at the University of Vermont and Portland State University, as well as the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Academy.

    • Dale LaFlam
      , Founder, 5:30 Somewhere
      Dale LaFlam, Founder, 5:30 Somewhere -

      Dale LaFlam

      Founder, 5:30 Somewhere

      Dale LaFlam is a seasoned consultant with over 30 years of experience in the retail and CPG industries. He has held key operational roles with top-tier retailers like The Gap, Limited Corp, Armani Exchange, and Quiksilver Retail Inc., where he was instrumental in expanding Quiksilver’s North American presence from six to over 140 locations. Transitioning into consulting, Dale has worked with some of the largest companies in the world, including Walmart, where he trained their merchants on developing effective category strategies. Now primarily focused on startup brands, Dale provides expert guidance in crafting comprehensive business plans, executing growth strategies, and navigating fundraising efforts. He also serves as a board advisor to several emerging beverage brands, offering strategic direction and industry insights to drive their success. As the co-founder of Curation Bev Co, a successful RTD alcohol brand that ranks as the 3rd best-selling in its accounts within Colorado, Dale leverages his extensive experience and passion for the beverage industry to help new brands scale and secure investment.

    • Gustavo Aguirre, VP of Brand Innovation, InvestBev
    • Maria Pearman, Advisory Partner, GHJ
    • Dale LaFlam, Founder, 5:30 Somewhere
  • 2:45 PM
    -
    3:10 PM
    RTD at Scale - Strategy and Tactics
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    This set of panelists – a longtime category management expert and a pair of the fastest-growing RTD brands in the country – explain the ways that opportunities and challenges change when a brand starts to scale: resource needs, negotiation advantages, and the skills founders need to succeed.
    • Adam Kost
      , Founder & CEO, Dirty Shirley
      Adam Kost, Founder & CEO, Dirty Shirley -

      Adam Kost

      Founder & CEO, Dirty Shirley

      Adam Kost is a visionary marketing and sales executive with a strong track record of building and scaling brands across the beverage industry. As the Founder and CEO of Goodwell Brands and Dirty Shirley, Adam has demonstrated his ability to drive growth and innovation, particularly in the startup and Fortune 500 space. His expertise spans from spearheading marketing strategies to boosting revenues through consumer insights, cross-functional leadership, and operational efficiency. Adam’s career includes leadership roles across several prominent companies in the beverage industry. He was Vice President of Marketing at Waterloo Sparkling Water, leading to a successful exit and Milestone Brands, guiding brand strategy and growth initiatives. At ZX Ventures, a division of AB InBev, he led global eCommerce sourcing and operations across multiple markets. Earlier in his career, Adam held various marketing and sales positions with Heineken and Pernod Ricard, managing brand and trade marketing efforts for iconic beverage portfolios. Adam’s educational background includes an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin with a focus on Finance and Marketing, and a Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree from Johnson & Wales University in Hospitality and Restaurant Management. With a passion for both marketing strategy and product innovation, Adam has consistently driven brands to new heights, leveraging his skills in digital marketing, team leadership, and consumer trend analysis to create lasting impact in the beverage industry.

    • Cassie Finley
      , VP of Customer Development, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
      Cassie Finley, VP of Customer Development, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits -

      Cassie Finley

      VP of Customer Development, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

      With over 15 years of experience in the beverage industry, Cassie Finley currently serves as the Vice President of Customer Development at Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. Cassie's extensive background in category management includes the last two years with the largest ocean-to-ocean distributor in the world, as well as significant buying experience at leading retailers, including 4 years with the largest grocer, Kroger, and two years in natural channel with Whole Foods Market. Her career began with a 15-year tenure at Walmart, where she honed her skills in buying, category management and vendor relationships. Cassie is passionate about connecting people with products that enhance their experiences, and she thrives on developing innovative strategies that drive growth and customer satisfaction. Her commitment to excellence and her deep understanding of the beverage market from both the retailer and distributor lens gives her unique perspective on how to win with the customer.

    • Forrest Dein
      , Co-Founder & CMO, Juneshine
      Forrest Dein, Co-Founder & CMO, Juneshine -

      Forrest Dein

      Co-Founder & CMO, Juneshine

      Forrest is an entrepreneur, professional marketer and content creator with a background in cinematography in the action sports and music industries. Before co-founding JuneShine, Forrest grew up on Maui, Hawaii and was a contributing cinematographer on a Best Documentary Film at the annual Surfer Awards, and a content creator for Top Dog Entertainment’s Isaiah Rashad. In 2020 he was named to the Forbes 30 under 30: Food & Drink list just 2 years after he started brewing hard kombucha in his garage in San Diego. Today, Forrest is the CMO at JuneShine Brands, a next generation beverage brand platform with over 90,000 points of distribution across its portfolio spanning hard kombucha, domestic premium lager, FMBs, and RTDs.

    • Adam Kost, Founder & CEO, Dirty Shirley
    • Cassie Finley, VP of Customer Development, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
    • Forrest Dein, Co-Founder & CMO, Juneshine
  • 3:10 PM
    -
    3:40 PM
    Sampling of Cocktail Showdown Products & Networking
    Location: California Ballroom Prefunction Area
  • 3:40 PM
    -
    4:40 PM
    BevNET Live Cocktail Showdown
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, the BevNET Cocktail Showdown focuses on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow. The competition provides a platform for the hottest new RTD cocktail brands to gain awareness amongst the industry.
  • 4:40 PM
    -
    4:55 PM
    Investor Profile: Goat Rodeo
    We have a fireside talk with Carlton Fowler, co-founder of influential spirits VC firm Goat Rodeo about the way he and other investors are looking at entrepreneurial companies in the spirit space.
    • Carlton Fowler
      , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Goat Rodeo Capital
    • Carlton Fowler, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Goat Rodeo Capital
  • 4:55 PM
    -
    5:00 PM
    BevNET Cocktail Showdown Winner Announcement
  • 5:00 PM
    -
    6:30 PM
    BevNET Live Welcome Reception
    Location: California Ballroom Prefunction Area
    Join us for beverages, light appetizers and networking. BevNET Live registration and a valid ID are required to attend.
Print the agenda for Monday, December 09

Please note: All times US Pacific Time

  • 7:30 AM
    -
    9:00 AM
    Registration & Breakfast
    Location: Promenade Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Breakfast, coffee and beverages are served from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM PT and are included with registration. Registration and badge pick up opens for the day at 7:30 AM PT. 
  • 8:00 AM
    -
    9:30 AM
    New Beverage Showdown Semifinal Round
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    The New Beverage Showdown serves as a platform for beverage entrepreneurs to gain exposure, receive feedback, and secure partnerships or investments. Watch the semi-finalists pitch and vote for your favorite to help them make it into the finals!
  • 8:00 AM
    -
    9:00 AM
    Sponsored Workshop: Ingredion Taste and Texture Workshop
    Location: Palisades Room - Lower Level
    Join Ingredion for a hands on workshop featuring insights and innovation into various trending beverage formats.  Sip our mocktail and learn about sugar reduction and flavor modification.  Shake up innovation and dive into protein and fiber fortification in nutrition focused formats. 
    • Allison Maloney
      , Technologist, Technical Service, CATALYST, Ingredion
    • Jason Wang
      , Manager, Global Beverage Applications, Ingredion
      Jason Wang, Manager, Global Beverage Applications, Ingredion -

      Jason Wang

      Manager, Global Beverage Applications, Ingredion

      Jason Wang is the Global Application Manager for the Beverage category at Ingredion, where he spearheads the strategic design and development of technology roadmaps for global beverage innovation. With more than a decade of experience in the Food and Beverage sector, Jason boasts an impressive track record in both global CPG and ingredient companies. His expertise lies in driving beverage category applications, leading ingredient and formulation expertise on a global scale, and supporting the commercialization of new products and innovative customized solutions across multiple regions. Under his leadership, Ingredion continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of the beverage category globally.

    • Adam Berzins
      , Senior Manager Global Stevia Applications and Technical Service, Ingredion
    • Kelcey Pusateri
      , Senior Technologist, TH&S, Ingredion
      Kelcey Pusateri, Senior Technologist, TH&S, Ingredion -

      Kelcey Pusateri

      Senior Technologist, TH&S, Ingredion

      Kelcey Pusateri is a Senior Technologist who leverages her passion for tasty beverages to drive collaborative innovation projects forward. She likes to engage with customers and help problem solve to find the best solution that can accelerate product development and improve performance. She obtained a bachelor’s in food science from North Carolina State University.

    • Allison Maloney, Technologist, Technical Service, CATALYST, Ingredion
    • Jason Wang, Manager, Global Beverage Applications, Ingredion
    • Adam Berzins, Senior Manager Global Stevia Applications and Technical Service, Ingredion
    • Kelcey Pusateri, Senior Technologist, TH&S, Ingredion
  • 9:00 AM
    -
    3:30 PM
    One-to-One Meetings with Retailers, Powered by LA Vibrations
    Location: Outdoor Sinder Lounge - Lobby Level
    Prior registration is required and meeting times are sent individually. Please check in at the One-to-One Help Desk before to heading to your meeting room. Meetings will be 10 minutes each and the complete schedule is posted at the Help Desk.
    • Taylor Cathala
      , Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market
      Taylor Cathala, Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market -

      Taylor Cathala

      Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market

      I have worked in the adult beverage retail space for over 13 years and currently am the Spirits Senior Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market covering all US & Canada stores.  I have held various merchant roles in the past, but very grateful to be fully devoted to Spirits as it slowly has turned into a personal passion as well as my work life.  When not reviewing fun and innovative products at work, I enjoy spending time with my wife & son exploring all Sonoma County has to offer with its beautiful parks and running trails.

    • Samantha Fletcher
      , Senior Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market
    • Stephen Jabour
      , Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Spec's
    • Corey Nicely
      , Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot
      Corey Nicely, Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot -

      Corey Nicely

      Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot

      Corey Nicely is the Category Manager of Cooler at Pilot. In this role, she is responsible for strategy-setting, planning and executing all programs within packaged beverage (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) for the company’s 650 travel centers.  She partners with suppliers to optimize contracts, build guest-focused planograms, and promote sales-driving programs through in-store and digital tools. Corey started at Pilot in 2019 and has grown her career on the Cold Vault team throughout her time with the company. Prior to her work at Pilot, Corey graduated from Maryville College with a B.S. in Business Management, where she also played softball. Corey and her husband, Austin, have a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Riley, and their springer spaniels, Emma and Skye. 

    • Taylor Cathala, Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market
    • Samantha Fletcher, Senior Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market
    • Stephen Jabour, Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Spec's
    • Corey Nicely, Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot
  • 9:30 AM
    -
    10:30 AM
    Sponsored Workshop: Meeting Consumer Demands with Ingredient Innovations from Fungi
    Location: Malibu Room - Lower Level
    Explore current industry trends and learn how to maximize customer satisfaction using innovative approaches to flavor and sugar reduction. This interactive session will feature proprietary consumer insights and an exclusive tasting of MycoTechnology’s newly discovered honey truffle sweetener.
    • Caroline Schwarzman
      , Head of Business Development, MycoTechnology
      Caroline Schwarzman, Head of Business Development, MycoTechnology -

      Caroline Schwarzman

      Head of Business Development, MycoTechnology

      Caroline Schwarzman is the Head of Business Development at MycoTechnology, collaborating with innovative, leading CPG and ingredient firms to commercialize the first ever honey truffle sweetener. She's spent her career in commercial roles at startups across industries, specializing in growth strategy to accelerate product traction, increase scale velocity and expand market access. Caroline has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a passion for creating products that improve human and planetary health.

    • Caroline Schwarzman, Head of Business Development, MycoTechnology
  • 9:30 AM
    -
    10:00 AM
    Networking Break & Taste Radio Studio
  • 10:00 AM
    -
    10:10 AM
    Welcome Remarks
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
  • 10:10 AM
    -
    10:40 AM
    Bringing Joy to the Consumer
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Dubitsky, whose work ranges from founding, advising, or investing in groundbreaking brands in the cleaning (Method), consumer care (Eos, Hello), and food (Popcorn, Indiana) CPG space, will draw on years of design and branding experience to discuss ways that founders can instill an optimistic, consumer-friendly approach to beverage brands.
    • Craig Dubitsky
      , CEO, Happy
      Craig Dubitsky, CEO, Happy -

      Craig Dubitsky

      CEO, Happy

      Craig Dubitsky, happy® Products’ Co-founder & CEO, is an accomplished entrepreneur who most recently served as founder of hello® products, the fastest-growing oral care brand in North America (acquired by Colgate Palmolive). Before hello®, Craig co-founded and served as creative lead at eos products, whose iconic lip sphere grew the entire lip care category by 4.5x according to Mintel. A lifelong entrepreneur, Craig served as founding board member at method products, as an advisor to Seventh Generation and Boots, and is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Babson. He’s obsessed with turning commodities into desirables and making everyday products people fall in love with.

    • Craig Dubitsky, CEO, Happy
  • 10:40 AM
    -
    11:00 AM
    Partnering for Growth
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Schwartz will enumerate the ways that brands can prepare to partner with distributors as they expand, as well as discussing some of the key attributes of companies that are able to grow beyond their original geography.
    • Cyrus Schwartz
      , Founder & CEO, Dora's Naturals
      Cyrus Schwartz, Founder & CEO, Dora's Naturals -

      Cyrus Schwartz

      Founder & CEO, Dora's Naturals

      Cyrus is the Founder and CEO of Dora’s Naturals, a privately held natural food and beverage distributor serving thousands of locations throughout Metro New York. Dora’s is the largest perishable beverage distributor in the United States and focuses on exclusive relationships with leading brands across four product categories: snacks, dairy case, ambient beverage and chilled beverages. Cyrus also has deep experience in the manufacturing and brand space where he has started and continues to runs several other business units.

    • Cyrus Schwartz, Founder & CEO, Dora's Naturals
  • 11:00 AM
    -
    11:25 AM
    The Venture Capital Hunt
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Our panel of beverage investors discusses dealflow, evaluates the state of capital availability and some of the key factors affecting the ongoing money hunt being staged by entrepreneurial brands.
    • Gurdeep Prewal
      , Co-Founder & General Partner, Rocana Venture Partners
      Gurdeep Prewal, Co-Founder & General Partner, Rocana Venture Partners -

      Gurdeep Prewal

      Co-Founder & General Partner, Rocana Venture Partners

      Gurdeep is a Co-Founder and General Partner at Rocana Venture Partners ("Rocana"). Rocana is a mission-driven U.S.-based venture capital fund that supports entrepreneurs creating innovative and disruptive health and wellness-related consumer brands. Rocana's three key verticals are food & beverage, personal care & beauty, and mind-body wellness. The underlying "Better Living" mission of Rocana is to elevate what you put inside yourself, what you put on yourself, and what you do with yourself, focusing on gut health, mental health, and physical health. Rocana's community of values-aligned and highly engaged investors helps to create transformational outcomes for its brand partners. Rocana has a very human-centric approach, and the mission is born out of Gurdeep's deep passion for health and wellness.

    • Deborah Benton
      , Founder & General Partner, Willow Growth Partners
      Deborah Benton, Founder & General Partner, Willow Growth Partners -

      Deborah Benton

      Founder & General Partner, Willow Growth Partners

      Deborah is the Founder & General Partner at Willow Growth Partners. Willow provides early growth capital to entrepreneurs building the next generation of transformative consumer brands and the disruptive technologies that power them. In 2014, Deborah launched a family office investment vehicle focused on seed-stage consumer brands and enabling tech companies. That vehicle has currently achieved seven liquidity events, realizing a 10.6x MOIC. Deborah has held numerous Advisory Board and Board of Director roles; a critical element of Deborah’s investment thesis is to leverage her 20+ years of operating experience by helping founders rationally, effectively and optimally scale their businesses.

    • Nate Cooper
      , Managing Partner, Barrel Ventures
      Nate Cooper, Managing Partner, Barrel Ventures -

      Nate Cooper

      Managing Partner, Barrel Ventures

      Nate is a 4th generation entrepreneur in the food industry and now runs Barrel Ventures. An Early stage fund investing from pre-farm to post-fork and everything in between. He's been fortunate to partner with such emerging companies such as Olipop, Helaina, Go-Nanas & more. Nate is a graduate of the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University and received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management where he was awarded a Kellogg Scholarship and named a Zell Fellow. In his free time, Nate is a passionate endurance athlete and movie quote savant. He lives in Chicago and serves on the associate boards of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and Social Venture Partners.

    • Gurdeep Prewal, Co-Founder & General Partner, Rocana Venture Partners
    • Deborah Benton, Founder & General Partner, Willow Growth Partners
    • Nate Cooper, Managing Partner, Barrel Ventures
  • 11:00 AM
    -
    12:00 PM
    Sponsored Workshop: Unleash Your Beverage Potential at Tate & Lyle's Boost Bar
    Location: Palisades Room - Lower Level
    We are dedicated to improving the taste of healthy beverages. Let's explore consumer perceptions of functional drinks and delve into strategies that enhance drink options for consumer wellness, focusing on everything from gut health to energy levels. Whether you're interested in forming a partnership or simply curious about what's on the horizon, this session promises to be both informative and inspiring. Get ready to make your functional drink fabulous.
    • Rebecca Henrickson
      , Head of Category Development, Beverage, & Flavor Houses, Tate & Lyle
      Rebecca Henrickson, Head of Category Development, Beverage, & Flavor Houses, Tate & Lyle -

      Rebecca Henrickson

      Head of Category Development, Beverage, & Flavor Houses, Tate & Lyle

      Fueled by innovation and a passion for creativity, Rebecca’s entrepreneurial spirit helps craft trend-forward food and beverage innovation. Holding an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and eight years of industry experience, her depth of knowledge and insights are exceptional. Rebecca drives end-to-end category growth, strategy, and execution, along with marketing and relevant NPD launches. She plays a pivotal role in propelling regional growth across the Beverage category.

    • Neha Kulkarni
      , Senior Scientist, Beverages, Tate & Lyle
      Neha Kulkarni, Senior Scientist, Beverages, Tate & Lyle -

      Neha Kulkarni

      Senior Scientist, Beverages, Tate & Lyle

      With a keen eye for product innovation and a knack for research planning, formulation designing, and rapid prototyping, Neha brings over 7 years of industry experience. Throughout her career, Neha has successfully completed and published numerous food and nutrition-based research projects. With her expertise spanning across clean label fruit juices, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, nutritional supplements, ready-to-eat (RTE) snack, she is a true innovator in the field, dedicated to advancing the science of food and nutrition.

    • Rebecca Henrickson, Head of Category Development, Beverage, & Flavor Houses, Tate & Lyle
    • Neha Kulkarni, Senior Scientist, Beverages, Tate & Lyle
  • 11:25 AM
    -
    11:50 AM
    Finding Meaning in Milwaukee
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Chadha will discuss his journey from General Electric to Sprecher, the ways he has altered the company’s product strategy and the role of the company within the community, and his plans for future growth.
    • Sharad Chadha
      , CEO, Sprecher Brewing
    • Sharad Chadha, CEO, Sprecher Brewing
  • 11:50 AM
    -
    12:00 PM
    BevNET's Best of 2024 Awards + New Beverage Showdown Finalists Announced
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
  • 12:00 PM
    -
    1:30 PM
    Lunch, Sampling & Taste Radio Studio
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop & Hotel Lobby
    Lunch is served in the Bayview Ballroom on the rooftop level and in the outdoor Sinder Lounge. Lunch is included with registration. Sampling continues in the Promenade Ballroom and Taste Radio Studio livestream interviews take place in the Peninsula room on the lower level.
  • 12:30 PM
    -
    1:30 PM
    Sponsored Workshop: Hops! They’re for More than Beer
    Location: Malibu Room - Lower Level
    Learn about John I Haas, the history of hops, and how they can be a powerful flavor option for your next beverage.  Stay for a hands-on workshop where you can dose our liquid hop products into beverages and complete a hop rub and sniff like the pros do.
    • Shae Maloney
      , Brewing Solutions Specialist, John I. Haas
      Shae Maloney, Brewing Solutions Specialist, John I. Haas -

      Shae Maloney

      Brewing Solutions Specialist, John I. Haas

      Shae Maloney is a Brewing Solutions Specialist at John I. Haas in Yakima, WA, where she focuses on applications development, technical support, and educational outreach. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Colorado State University in 2015 with a B.S. in Fermentation Science and Technology. Since entering the brewing industry, Shae has worked as a brewer, cellar person, and QA specialist at GoodLife Brewing Co. and Worthy Brewing. She joined Haas in 2021 and is actively involved as a co-leader of the Yakima Chapter of the Pink Boots Society and a member of the MBAA District Northwest technical committee. Outside of work, Shae enjoys spending time outdoors and spoiling her goldendoodle, Dobby.

    • Jeff Dailey
      , Sensory Manager, John I. Haas
      Jeff Dailey, Sensory Manager, John I. Haas -

      Jeff Dailey

      Sensory Manager, John I. Haas

      Jeff Dailey is the Sensory Manager at John I. Haas in Yakima, Washington, where he leads sensory panels evaluating experimental hops, innovative products, and harvest lots. Since joining in 2019, Jeff developed the Sensory Plus™ quality control system and pioneered methods for detecting smoke taint and tracking hop shelf life. His work has been key in launching new hop varieties like Talus and products such as HopKick and LUPOMAX. Originally from Fort Collins, Colorado, Jeff holds a master’s degree in food science from Washington State University and is an active member of MBAA and ASBC. In his free time, he enjoys reading, running, and perfecting pizza recipes.

    • Shae Maloney, Brewing Solutions Specialist, John I. Haas
    • Jeff Dailey, Sensory Manager, John I. Haas
  • 1:30 PM
    -
    1:55 PM
    State of the Market: Operators and Investors on Growth Opportunities and Challenges

    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level

    It's hard to raise money, but expensive to thrive. This panel looks at the current tensions between the demands entrepreneurs face: in-store, in production, and on their route-to-market, and their need to manage capital wisely and find investors who can help them grow.

    • Rosa Li
      , Founder & CEO, Wildwonder
      Rosa Li, Founder & CEO, Wildwonder -

      Rosa Li

      Founder & CEO, Wildwonder

      Rosa is a food fanatic and former investor-turned-food entrepreneur. She’s a believer in “food as medicine” but doesn’t believe you need to give up taste for health. Inspired by the herbal tonics her Chinese grandma brewed for her while growing up, she’s on a mission to make wellness accessible by combining ancient nutrition with modern flavors. Prior to embarking on her entrepreneurial journey and founding wildwonder, Rosa was a private equity and venture investor at Warburg Pincus and investment banker at Morgan Stanley. Rosa is a Fulbright Scholar and holds a MBA from Stanford University. She’s been named Inc’s Female Founder 250 and San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 Honoree.

    • Melissa Dolan
      , Director, Emil Capital Partners
      Melissa Dolan, Director, Emil Capital Partners -

      Melissa Dolan

      Director, Emil Capital Partners

      Melissa Dolan is a Director at Emil Capital Partners, a venture capital firm specializing in consumer brands. With extensive experience in fostering brand growth through strategic partnerships and investments, Melissa has played a pivotal role in facilitating successful collaborations, including Deebo Samuels and Lindsay Horan investing in Cheribundi. Prior to her current investment role, Melissa was a brand manager at Danone, where she led campaigns and activations with the NFL and Disney. Her expertise in structuring celebrity partnerships and her unique perspective as a brand-manager-turned-investor makes her a valuable speaker on this topic.

    • Karen Ivanis-Rogers
      , Senior Director, Albertson's Venture Group
      Karen Ivanis-Rogers, Senior Director, Albertson's Venture Group -

      Karen Ivanis-Rogers

      Senior Director, Albertson's Venture Group

      Karen Ivanis-Rogers is the Sr. Director of the Albertsons Venture Group. She joined Albertsons eight years ago specifically for this role, working alongside Jim Foltz. Karen feels incredibly fortunate to be in this position.  In her role, Karen collaborates with Jim on evaluating and signing new investments and working directly with portfolio companies to accelerate their growth. She also serves as an observer on six boards.  Prior to Albertsons Ventures, Karen worked in CPG with the bigger brands at Johnson and Johnson, Clorox, Nestle Foods, Del Monte and Nature Made Vitamins.    Karen is particularly proud of the Innovation Launchpad, a program she initiated two years ago. Since its inception, Albertsons has processed applications from over 1,500 brands, set up 110 brands to compete, and awarded over half a million dollars in prizes. The Launchpad has successfully connected these brands with merchants across the company and promoted them online. The diversity statistics of the Launchpad brands, including women-owned and minority-owned businesses, are impressive.  In 2024, Karen was thrilled to be recognized as a Nosh Notable on behalf of the Launchpad work.   Karen lives in the Oakland Hills with her husband.

    • Max Baumann
      , CEO, Basemakers
      Max Baumann, CEO, Basemakers -

      Max Baumann

      CEO, Basemakers

      Max Baumann is an established entrepreneur and business leader in the food and beverage industry. He is currently the founder & CEO of Basemakers, the fastest-growing retail sales agency. Basemakers offers services including: brokerage, sales strategy & merchandising for some of the best CPG brands in the world: Oli Pop, Guayaki, Siete, Harmless Harvest and more. Basemakers has made the INC 500 list for the fastest-growing privately-held companies in America four years. Max has been featured on the TODAY show, Wall Street Journal, Fox Business, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Oprah Media, BevNet, among others. He resides in Los Angeles, CA and in his spare time, you can find him seeking waves across the pacific coast. Max received his CPD in General Management from Wharton’s Executive Education program in April 2014 and is a recognized Wharton Fellow.

    • Christina Schmidt
      , Senior Category Manager, Shelf-Stable Beverages, KeHE Distributors LLC
    • Rosa Li, Founder & CEO, Wildwonder
    • Melissa Dolan, Director, Emil Capital Partners
    • Karen Ivanis-Rogers, Senior Director, Albertson's Venture Group
    • Max Baumann, CEO, Basemakers
    • Christina Schmidt, Senior Category Manager, Shelf-Stable Beverages, KeHE Distributors LLC
  • 1:55 PM
    -
    2:20 PM
    Retailer Profile: Pilot
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    With nearly 700 stores and a national footprint Pilot is one of the best-known convenience chains in the U.S. As category manager, Corey Nicely is in charge of the decisions around the beverages that fill the coolers of this key account – she’ll explain what it takes to pitch Pilot and create win-win partnerships between retailer and brand.
    • Corey Nicely
      , Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot
      Corey Nicely, Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot -

      Corey Nicely

      Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot

      Corey Nicely is the Category Manager of Cooler at Pilot. In this role, she is responsible for strategy-setting, planning and executing all programs within packaged beverage (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) for the company’s 650 travel centers.  She partners with suppliers to optimize contracts, build guest-focused planograms, and promote sales-driving programs through in-store and digital tools. Corey started at Pilot in 2019 and has grown her career on the Cold Vault team throughout her time with the company. Prior to her work at Pilot, Corey graduated from Maryville College with a B.S. in Business Management, where she also played softball. Corey and her husband, Austin, have a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Riley, and their springer spaniels, Emma and Skye. 

    • Corey Nicely, Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot
  • 2:00 PM
    -
    3:00 PM
    Sponsored Workshop: Kerry’s Blueprint for Co-Creation Innovation
    Location: Palisades Room - Lower Level
    Discover Kerry's approach to formulating market-defining beverages through our unique co-creation model. In this session, we will highlight a partnership success story between Kerry and an iconic two-sport athlete on an emerging beverage brand that was determined to disrupt the hydration beverage category. You will experience how our unique business model, fuelled by a wide network of Kerry insights, taste, nutrition and formulation experts, led to end-to-end ideation, formulation and production at pace – from insight to shelf. Afterwards, engage directly with the Kerry team on we can help you tackle your next beverage challenge through this co-creation framework.
    • Amanda Wolff
      , Sr. Strategic Marketing Manager, Kerry
    • Anthony Thomas
      , Business Development Director, Kerry
    • Travis Ralph
      , RD&A Manager, Beverage, Kerry
    • Emmet Malone
      , RD&A Director, Beverage, Kerry
    • Shawn Gerstenkorn
      , Sr. Director Sales, Beverage, Kerry
    • Amanda Wolff, Sr. Strategic Marketing Manager, Kerry
    • Anthony Thomas, Business Development Director, Kerry
    • Travis Ralph, RD&A Manager, Beverage, Kerry
    • Emmet Malone, RD&A Director, Beverage, Kerry
    • Shawn Gerstenkorn, Sr. Director Sales, Beverage, Kerry
  • 2:20 PM
    -
    2:45 PM
    Engaging Help to Evolve the Brand
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    You’ve hit the limit of your knowledge, and your internet research won’t cut it. When should brands look for professional insights, and how do you know if you’re using them effectively? We look into a recent engagement between Smoketown and Aura Bora as a model for engaging outside help for problem solving.
    • Ryan Pintado-Vertner
      , Founder & CEO, Smoketown
      Ryan Pintado-Vertner, Founder & CEO, Smoketown -

      Ryan Pintado-Vertner

      Founder & CEO, Smoketown

      Ryan Pintado-Vertner is a Chicago-based strategic marketing veteran with two decades of experience guiding the strategy, marketing and innovation choices of Fortune-level brands, startups, and nonprofit organizations. He earned his MBA from the Haas School of Business at U.C.-Berkeley. Ryan believes it’s not enough to create yet another brand in the marketplace. We have to go beyond the basics to create brands that will bring more justice, regeneration, equity and wellness to the world. He is the Founder & CEO at Smoketown, a boutique brand consultancy whose fractional CMO services and strategy practice help mission-driven consumer brands maximize their growth and build more traction, while having meaningful ESG impact. Clients have included Bragg Live Foods, Purely Elizabeth, DeeBee’s Organics and Aura Bora. He is also an advisor at Trailhead Capital and Whipstitch Capital, and a co-founder of (included), the largest peer network of BIPOC CEOs in the CPG industry.

    • Paul Voge
      , CEO, Aura Bora
      Paul Voge, CEO, Aura Bora -

      Paul Voge

      CEO, Aura Bora

      Aura Bora’s best-selling retail varieties include Lavender Cucumber, Ginger Meyer Lemon, and Strawberry Basil. Every month Paul and his team formulate and release online-exclusive flavors for sparkling water aficionados like Guava Eucalyptus, Mango Chili, and the infamous Green Bean Casserole. Aura Bora prides itself on being sugar-free, calorie-free, non-GMO, Whole30 certified, and made with real herbal extracts. Read more in VICE, AdWeek, Forbes, Dieline, Food Network, and Fortune. Paul’s entrepreneurial journey started with t-shirts, socks, concrete curbs, and even Christmas trees. As a Forbes “30 Under 30” awardee and Shark Tank success story, he has turned Aura Bora into one of the fastest growing beverages in the world. He has appeared as an industry speaker for the Techstars and SKU accelerators as well as New Hope Network’s Business School for natural products. Paul also enjoys speaking with universities. Aura Bora has been a case study for students at Cornell, the University of Texas, University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, Texas A&M, and UCLA Anderson School of Management.

    • Ryan Pintado-Vertner, Founder & CEO, Smoketown
    • Paul Voge, CEO, Aura Bora
  • 2:45 PM
    -
    3:05 PM
    Inside Tik Tok Shop
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Is your beverage brand ready for its fifteen seconds of fame? Learn the ins and outs of building and operating a successful business on TikTok Shop.
    • Cameron Gould-Saltman
      , Head of Food and Beverage, TikTok Shop
      Cameron Gould-Saltman, Head of Food and Beverage, TikTok Shop -

      Cameron Gould-Saltman

      Head of Food and Beverage, TikTok Shop

      Cameron is the Head of Food and Beverage at TikTok Shop, where he oversees the growth of the category and management of brands in the food and beverage space. Cameron has over a decade of experience in the grocery and CPG industry, where he most recently led category and program management teams at Amazon Fresh. Cameron holds a BS from The Ohio State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

    • Cameron Gould-Saltman, Head of Food and Beverage, TikTok Shop
  • 3:05 PM
    -
    3:30 PM
    Shifting Spirits in the Beverage Business
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Dillon’s data-based presentation evaluates trends and insights that are leading to shifts Distill Ventures is witnessing in the beverage industry, and how they are affecting both the spirits and non-alcoholic beverage categories.
    • Heidi Dillon
      , CEO, Distill Ventures
      Heidi Dillon, CEO, Distill Ventures -

      Heidi Dillon

      CEO, Distill Ventures

      Heidi Dillon is the CEO of Distill Ventures, where she stands at the forefront of emerging trends in the drinks, wellness, and consumer sectors with a passionate focus on finding and nurturing the most talented founders and their brands. With over 25 years of transformative experience in disrupting consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, Heidi has become a driving force in the industry. Notable milestones in Heidi's career include the successful launch of LUNA with Clif Bar & Company, the development of a functional foods accelerator and health and sustainability initiatives at Starbucks. Since her arrival at Distill Ventures North America in 2018, Heidi has been a catalyst for innovation. She led the creation of the first non-alcoholic drinks practice globally and more recently, the creation of Distill Ventures’ Pre-Accelerator, an early stage funding initiative designed to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds. In her capacity as Managing Director, Heidi orchestrated the growth and expansion of Distill Ventures North America. She skillfully managed a team of specialized drinks executives, guiding spirits and non-alcoholic drinks founders through the entire business lifecycle – from pre-launch and market roll-out to growth, scaling, and acquisition. In her current CEO role, Heidi Dillon continues to shape Distill Ventures' portfolio with a heightened commitment to inclusion and diversity with a particular passion to dismantle the barriers to capital for female founded brands (just 2.8% in 2023 per Carta). Working alongside her dedicated team, Heidi ensures that diverse founders remain at the core of the company's mission, with a steadfast dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the global consumers they serve with a focus on no & low, agave, sustainability and new world whiskey.

    • Heidi Dillon, CEO, Distill Ventures
  • 3:30 PM
    -
    5:00 PM
    Networking & Sampling
    Location: California Ballroom Prefunction Area
    Network with your peers, sample the latest beverage innovations and visit the open sponsor exhibits before heading to the rooftop for the Official Party.
  • 5:00 PM
    -
    7:00 PM
    BevNET Live Official Party, Presented by Force
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop
    Head to the rooftop ballroom of the Marriott for additional networking! Enjoy cocktails, food and the 360 degree views of Marina del Rey.
Print the agenda for Tuesday, December 10

Please note: All times US Pacific Time

  • 8:00 AM
    -
    9:30 AM
    Registration & Breakfast
    Location: Promenade Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Breakfast, coffee and beverages are served from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM PT and are included with registration. Registration and badge pick up opens for the day at 8:00 AM PT.
  • 8:00 AM
    -
    3:00 PM
    One-to-One Meetings, Powered by LA Vibrations
    Location: Outdoor Sinder Lounge - Lobby Level
    Prior registration is required and meeting times are sent individually. Please check in at the One-to-One Help Desk before to heading to your meeting room. Meetings will be 10 minutes each and the complete schedule is posted at the Help Desk.
    • Taylor Cathala
      , Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market
      Taylor Cathala, Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market -

      Taylor Cathala

      Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market

      I have worked in the adult beverage retail space for over 13 years and currently am the Spirits Senior Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market covering all US & Canada stores.  I have held various merchant roles in the past, but very grateful to be fully devoted to Spirits as it slowly has turned into a personal passion as well as my work life.  When not reviewing fun and innovative products at work, I enjoy spending time with my wife & son exploring all Sonoma County has to offer with its beautiful parks and running trails.

    • Samantha Fletcher
      , Senior Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market
    • Stephen Jabour
      , Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Spec's
    • Corey Nicely
      , Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot
      Corey Nicely, Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot -

      Corey Nicely

      Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot

      Corey Nicely is the Category Manager of Cooler at Pilot. In this role, she is responsible for strategy-setting, planning and executing all programs within packaged beverage (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) for the company’s 650 travel centers.  She partners with suppliers to optimize contracts, build guest-focused planograms, and promote sales-driving programs through in-store and digital tools. Corey started at Pilot in 2019 and has grown her career on the Cold Vault team throughout her time with the company. Prior to her work at Pilot, Corey graduated from Maryville College with a B.S. in Business Management, where she also played softball. Corey and her husband, Austin, have a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Riley, and their springer spaniels, Emma and Skye. 

    • Taylor Cathala, Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits, Whole Foods Market
    • Samantha Fletcher, Senior Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market
    • Stephen Jabour, Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Spec's
    • Corey Nicely, Category Manager - Cooler, Pilot
  • 9:00 AM
    -
    10:00 AM
    Sponsored Workshop: Enhance Brand Packaging Impact with Interactive, Color-Changing Technology
    Location: Palisades Room - Lower Level
    The workshop will showcase examples and delve into the collaborative process of developing interactive packaging using CTI Chromatic Technologies.
    • Ed Hortelano
      , Chief Technology Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies
      Ed Hortelano, Chief Technology Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies -

      Ed Hortelano

      Chief Technology Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies

      With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Ed is the Chief Technology Officer at CTI and holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry and completed a Postdoctoral Fellowship at UNC-Chapel Hill. He has led teams in developing innovative products and held senior positions at Covestro, Bostik, Loparex, and 3D Systems. Ed's expertise spans coatings, adhesives, and 3D printing.

    • Maria Del Rio
      , Chief Marketing Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies
      Maria Del Rio, Chief Marketing Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies -

      Maria Del Rio

      Chief Marketing Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies

      Maria is the Chief Marketing Officer at CTI and is an accomplished multicultural executive with a 25-year track record of spearheading global and regional strategic marketing initiatives for startups and Fortune 100 companies. Recognized for consistently delivering exceptional results in complex project executions, Maria brings extensive expertise in consumer marketing, brand management, CPG, data-driven strategies, PR, and omnichannel approaches across diverse routes to market.

    • Ed Hortelano, Chief Technology Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies
    • Maria Del Rio, Chief Marketing Officer, CTI Chromatic Technologies
  • 9:00 AM
    -
    9:25 AM
    The Psychology Behind Sustained Beverage Brand Success
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    How do brands accelerate from interesting to obsessive? In this session, Thurman shares insights from a unique database that maps consumer psychology, reveals what drives decisions across a range of beverage categories and brands, and offers founders both the ways to assess brand position in the minds of consumers and to drive sustained growth.
    • Hunter Thurman
      , CEO, Alpha-Diver
      Hunter Thurman, CEO, Alpha-Diver -

      Hunter Thurman

      CEO, Alpha-Diver

      Hunter Thurman is CEO of research and consulting firm Alpha-Diver, and founder of the Psych-PulseTM database which continually measures consumer psychology at large scale since 2018. His team of PhD decision scientists and strategists shares findings from the database in the Bev50, Snack50, Quick50, and Tipsy50 reports, and works with leading brands, retailers and the Wall Street analyst community to explain, measure, predict, and drive consumer behavior.

    • Hunter Thurman, CEO, Alpha-Diver
  • 9:25 AM
    -
    9:50 AM
    Finding Financial Fitness
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Like a lot of brands, the slowdown in VC and institutional lending meant hard choices for Life Aid. The brand navigated the successful shift from “grow at all costs” to being significantly EBITDA positive this year, and its founders share how they did it, and the ways that other brands can do the same.
    • Orion Melehan
      , CEO & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co.
      Orion Melehan, CEO & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co. -

      Orion Melehan

      CEO & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co.

      Orion Melehan is the co-founder and CEO of LifeAid Beverage Company, a producer of natural fitness and functional beverages. A beverage outsider with a big idea, Orion put his life savings into LifeAid with his friend and co-founder Dr. Aaron Hinde in 2011 - while the economy was still in crisis. In the 13 years since, the two have grown LifeAid into an international brand using a novel route-to-market approach - selling to thousands of consumers on ecommerce via digital marketing before entering brick-and-mortar. Their products are now sold in thousands of retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Raleys/Nob Hill, The Vitamin Shoppe, HEB, and Amazon with distribution to over 22 countries. They have 500,000+ engaged social media followers, and have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, San Jose Mercury News and BevNet. Orion himself has been a featured guest speaker multiple times at leading beverage industry conferences including BevNet Live. Today LifeAid continues to innovate with over 24 ready-to-drink products on the market. Their latest innovation is FitAid RX Zero which utilizes CreaBev® Creatine, the world’s first stable creatine in liquid. LifeAid continues to innovate in the fast-growing and highly competitive sports and energy drink categories with their brand of better-for-you performance beverages. Orion and his family live in the mountains of Santa Cruz, CA where he was also born and raised. He believes that the Santa Cruz free thinking lifestyle and wealth of outdoor recreational activities continues to be part of the fabric of the company. Orion graduated from UC Santa Barbara and prior to launching LifeAid had his own practice as a Certified Financial Planner®. In his personal time, he enjoys DJing, hiking, traveling, personal development, CrossFit® and golf.

    • Aaron Hinde
      , President & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co.
      Aaron Hinde, President & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co. -

      Aaron Hinde

      President & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co.

      In 2011, Aaron left his lucrative sports chiropractic practice to push the chips “all in” with business partner and fellow Santa Cruz native Orion Melehan to enter an industry with a failure rate of 99%...the beverage industry. With zero beverage experience and high hopes of creating the next Billion dollar beverage brand, he moved his family off the grid…literally. With two kids he downsized his life to live in a 400 sq. foot home with no power and no income. Obsessed with producing high quality, efficacious, and niche functional lifestyle drinks to replace the high sugar, synthetically caffeinated and artificially laden energy and “sports” drinks, LIFEAID garnered tremendous traction with CrossFitters and Spartan Racers concerned about clean recovery with their FITAID sku. Today, the entire LIFEAID line of FITAID recovery, FITAID Energy, FITAID RX, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITYAID and powder sticks continue to dominate niche markets as well as garnering significant traction in conventional channels such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, HEB, Vitamin Shoppe and many others. LIFEAID products are currently sold in tens of thousands of accounts, have 550,000+ active engaged followers on social media platforms, sponsor professional athletes in many major sports, and was ranked in the Inc 500 fastest growing companies in the US several years in a row. Aaron obtained his BA in Economics from Saint Vincent College with a minor in international business and his Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He worked with athletes in Santa Cruz, CA for 10 years. In 2008, Aaron was elected to serve as a trustee on the Santa Cruz County Board of Education. He was re-elected in 2010. He has since sold his practice and given up politics to focus on making FITAID a household name. Aaron is married to his beautiful wife Ramah of 21 years and has two children, 20 y.o. Trinity and 18 y.o. Bronson who are the company’s biggest advocates.

    • Orion Melehan, CEO & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co.
    • Aaron Hinde, President & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co.
  • 9:50 AM
    -
    10:15 AM
    Yo, Pioneers! Tips on Framing the Development of a New Category
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    When Ben Witte launched Recess, there wasn’t a lot of relaxation of any type in the beverage business - CBD derived or otherwise. Here’s how brand architecture and systems thinking allowed him to make the case for building a new category within the existing marketplace.
    • Ben Witte
      , Founder & CEO, Recess
      Ben Witte, Founder & CEO, Recess -

      Ben Witte

      Founder & CEO, Recess

      Ben is the Founder & CEO of Recess, the category defining and leading brand of the Healthy Relaxation product space – a new and rapidly emerging space being driven by consumers demand for products that help them reduce stress, relax & unwind, and moderate their alcohol consumption to enhance overall mental well being given the stress of modern times. Over the past six years, Ben has led the company’s transformation and expansion of the business beyond its original Recess CBD line, driven by the successful launch and rapid growth of the Recess Mood line of beverages and powders, and most recently Recess Zero Proof Craft Mocktails – all of which fit cohesively within the Recess brand platform. Today Recess is carried in over 18,000 retail doors including Target, Albertsons, HEB, CVS, Wegmans, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, and many others; and is also one the fastest growing beverage brands on Amazon where it is the largest alcohol alternative brand. Before starting Recess, Ben spent the first six years of his career in Silicon Valley where he worked at two very early stage startups in the marketing technology space.

    • Jared Jacobs
      , Partner, CAVU
      Jared Jacobs, Partner, CAVU -

      Jared Jacobs

      Partner, CAVU

      Jared Jacobs is a Partner at CAVU, a leading consumer investment firm that has backed iconic brands such as Poppi and Vital Proteins. He currently serves on the Boards of Once Upon a Farm, Recess, Gymkhana Fine Foods, Beekeeper’s Naturals and Native Pet, among others. Jared was recognized by Forbes in their “30 Under 30” list for Venture Capital in 2020. Prior to joining CAVU, Jared was an Associate at AEA Investors. He started his career as an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley in the M&A group.

    • Ben Witte, Founder & CEO, Recess
    • Jared Jacobs, Partner, CAVU
  • 10:15 AM
    -
    10:30 AM
    Retailer Profile: Spec’s Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Texas-based beverage specialist Spec’s has more than 200 stores, and it has eagerly plunged into the deep end of the Hemp-Based Delta-9 THC beverage movement. Jabour is in charge of developing that assortment; he’ll share his thoughts on ways retailers and brands can support each other in categories where the rules are still emerging, as well as what it takes for all beverage types to get in and succeed in Spec’s.
    • Stephen Jabour
      , Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Spec's
    • Stephen Jabour, Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Spec's
  • 10:30 AM
    -
    11:30 AM
    Sponsored Workshop: From Formulation to Final SipTM: Crafting the Perfect Beverage for your Brand
    Location: Malibu Room - Lower Level
    Join FFP for an engaging workshop designed to empower beverage developers with insights into efficiently creating customer-centric products. Our session, “From Formulation to Final SipTM,” will guide brands through the essential steps of crafting beverages that start with nature and resonate with customers, using the power of pure extracts, functional ingredients from nature, and a wide array of flavors.  The presentation will feature a lineup of FFP experts who will discuss the latest trends and practical applications for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and concentrates. 
    • Joanne Sheean
      , Executive Vice President Extracts, Florida Food Products
      Joanne Sheean, Executive Vice President Extracts, Florida Food Products -

      Joanne Sheean

      Executive Vice President Extracts, Florida Food Products

      Joanne has over 10 years at FFP (Javo) and more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, specializing in collaborating with brands to develop innovative applications that resonate with consumers.

    • Brad Petersmeyer
      , Senior Vice President, Products & Solutions, Florida Food Products
      Brad Petersmeyer, Senior Vice President, Products & Solutions, Florida Food Products -

      Brad Petersmeyer

      Senior Vice President, Products & Solutions, Florida Food Products

      With 19 years at FFP (Javo) and more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Brad brings a wealth of expertise in beverage development and innovation.

    • Joanne Sheean, Executive Vice President Extracts, Florida Food Products
    • Brad Petersmeyer, Senior Vice President, Products & Solutions, Florida Food Products
  • 10:30 AM
    -
    11:00 AM
    Networking, Sampling & Taste Radio Studio
  • 11:00 AM
    -
    11:30 AM
    New Beverage Showdown Finals - Round I
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Our first three finalists face the judges!
  • 11:30 AM
    -
    12:00 PM
    "What I’ve Learned," with Nutpods' Madeline Haydon
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    In this fireside chat, Haydon will discuss key decisions around investment, brand direction, challenges from competition, mistakes, successes, and the ways the business tested her limits and helped her understand her own definition of success.
    • Madeline Haydon
      , Founder, Nutpods
      Madeline Haydon, Founder, Nutpods -

      Madeline Haydon

      Founder, Nutpods

      Madeline Haydon is the Founder of nutpods, the best-selling plant-based coffee creamer brand. Madeline developed nutpods based on a personal need:  a rich and creamy, dairy-free coffee creamer without artificial ingredients or sugar.  nutpods has since grown to be the #2 all channel brand in the exploding plant-based, non-dairy creamer category by cultivating and leveraging a passionate consumer following.  Initially launched as a Kickstarter project, nutpods is now one of the fastest growing brands of refrigerated plant-based creamers in national retailers and still the #1 selling brand on Amazon.    In 2023 Madeline was named to Inc Magazine’s 200 female founders who are building the companies of tomorrow list and in 2019 was selected as an Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year – PNW Region”. nutpods was also ranked #13 on the 2019 Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies and was also selected as the Amazon “Small Business of the Year”. In 2024, nutpods announced its sale to M-PearlRock Partners and Madeline happily transitioned to a board role to help guide the brand to its next chapter of growth. Madeline holds a BS from the University of Washington and an MBA from Seattle University.

    • Madeline Haydon, Founder, Nutpods
  • 12:00 PM
    -
    1:00 PM
    Sponsored Workshop: Collaborate to Elevate: Disruptive Brand Packaging from Vision to Consumer
    Location: Palisades Room - Lower Level
    Step into the world of BevNRG—a custom-crafted beverage developed specifically for this event and brought to life by a team of beverage trailblazers, including leaders in brand ownership, flavor formulation, package design, co-packing, and label innovation. Ideal for professionals who crave something bold, fresh, and full of personality! This dynamic team, drawn from every corner of the industry, shares a vision for shaking things up. This session highlights the power of partnership, creativity, and fast-paced innovation. Don’t miss the chance to meet the team and see how BevNRG came to life and how an unconventional, collaborative approach can drive game-changing results!
    • Melanie Virreira
      , Vice President of Marketing, Resource Label Group
      Melanie Virreira, Vice President of Marketing, Resource Label Group -

      Melanie Virreira

      Vice President of Marketing, Resource Label Group

      Melanie Virreira is the Vice President of Marketing at Resource Label Group, the most awarded provider of pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry. With over 17 years of experience in marketing and strategy at leading packaging companies, Melanie has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation in the beverage segment.

    • Melanie Virreira, Vice President of Marketing, Resource Label Group
  • 12:00 PM
    -
    1:30 PM
    Lunch, Sampling & Taste Radio Studio
    Location: Bayview Ballroom - Rooftop & Hotel Lobby
    Lunch is served in the Bayview Ballroom on the rooftop level and in the outdoor Sinder Lounge. Lunch is included with registration. Sampling continues in the Promenade Ballroom.
  • 1:30 PM
    -
    2:00 PM
    New Beverage Showdown Finals - Round II
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Our second group of finalists pitch to the judges!
  • 2:00 PM
    -
    2:20 PM
    Investment Outlook: Private Equity, Strategics, and M&A

    Lane, one of the country’s leading CPG dealmakers, will discuss topics like the state of the market for strategic investment and M&A, as well as other exit options like private equity, public markets, and platform formation.


    • Janica Lane
      , Co-Head, Consumer Investment Banking, Piper Sandler
      Janica Lane, Co-Head, Consumer Investment Banking, Piper Sandler -

      Janica Lane

      Co-Head, Consumer Investment Banking, Piper Sandler

      Jeremie spent almost 25 years becoming an industry leading expert in sales strategy and planning across enterprises including Conagra, Danone (Dannon), and Del Monte Foods. He honed that expertise at Booze & Company for companies like Clorox, Kraft, and Coca Cola. He now focuses his time as a founding partner at ahatis, where he is bringing next-generation thought leadership to apply the latest technologies to world class organizations. 

    • Janica Lane, Co-Head, Consumer Investment Banking, Piper Sandler
  • 2:20 PM
    -
    2:45 PM
    Drinking Our Feelings - The Shifting Beverage Consumer
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Flavor, function, and form are driving beverage innovation, but there's an underlying trend tapping into human emotion. Why is this resonating with consumers today? With beverage lines blurring, this session explores the concept of social signaling based on what people feel versus what the industry defines as a 'category' and how this may define the future of drinks.
    • Brandy Rand
      , Founder & CEO, Thirstwell
      Brandy Rand, Founder & CEO, Thirstwell -

      Brandy Rand

      Founder & CEO, Thirstwell

      Brandy has over 20 years of senior leadership experience across the beverage alcohol industry. She is the Founder and CEO of ThirstWell, and is a trusted advisory partner to multinational corporations, financial institutions, trade organizations and C-level executives in the drinks business. Most recently she served as Chief Strategy Officer at IWSR Drinks Market Analysis and has held previous roles at Bacardi Limited and Allied Domecq Spirits & Wines. Brandy is an expert on category and consumer trends and is known for her strategic insights on business transformation and profitable growth. She is excited by the dynamic changes happening across drinks, especially in the non-alcoholic segment. Her insights have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fortune, Forbes, CBS Marketplace, and Bloomberg and she is a frequent speaker at industry events.

    • Brandy Rand, Founder & CEO, Thirstwell
  • 2:45 PM
    -
    3:10 PM
    Deal Breakdown: How On the Rocks Went from Startup to Exit
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level
    Rocco Milano co-founded On The Rocks with Halbert and Andrew Gill to bring high-end mixology into the growing ready-to-drink space, and in just five years they were able to sell the brand to Beam Suntory, in 2020. Milano will share the brand’s tale of fast growth and exit, and how that’s informing the partners’ new venture, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.
    • Rocco Milano
      , EVP of Sales, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop
      Rocco Milano, EVP of Sales, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop -

      Rocco Milano

      EVP of Sales, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop

      Rocco Milano serves as Executive Vice President of Sales at Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. Certified as a spirit's specialist with the Society of Wine Educators, Milano was inducted into the Culinary Institute of America’s Society of Fellows in March 2023. Milano initially honed his craft as Head Mixologist at Dallas, Texas’ prestigious four-star restaurant and lounge, The Mansion at Turtle Creek. Milano would go on to head the groundbreaking craft-cocktail programs at Dallas hotspots Private/Social and Barter under future partner Patrick Halbert. In that position, Milano would garner numerous accolades and honors, including receiving the CultureMap Dallas Tastermaker Award for “Best Bartender” in 2012. Building on that experience, Milano co-founded On The Rocks with Halbert and Andrew Gill to bring high-end mixology into the growing ready-to-drink space. Following On The Rocks’ successful purchase by Beam Suntory in 2020, Milano remained the company’s Global Brand Ambassador until 2023, after which he joined Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’s founding leadership team.

    • Rocco Milano, EVP of Sales, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop
  • 3:10 PM
    -
    3:15 PM
    New Beverage Showdown: Judges’ Remarks and Winner Announcement
    Location: California Ballroom - Lobby Level

