Aaron Hinde President & Co-Founder, Life Aid Beverage Co.

In 2011, Aaron left his lucrative sports chiropractic practice to push the chips “all in” with business partner and fellow Santa Cruz native Orion Melehan to enter an industry with a failure rate of 99%...the beverage industry. With zero beverage experience and high hopes of creating the next Billion dollar beverage brand, he moved his family off the grid…literally. With two kids he downsized his life to live in a 400 sq. foot home with no power and no income. Obsessed with producing high quality, efficacious, and niche functional lifestyle drinks to replace the high sugar, synthetically caffeinated and artificially laden energy and “sports” drinks, LIFEAID garnered tremendous traction with CrossFitters and Spartan Racers concerned about clean recovery with their FITAID sku. Today, the entire LIFEAID line of FITAID recovery, FITAID Energy, FITAID RX, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITYAID and powder sticks continue to dominate niche markets as well as garnering significant traction in conventional channels such as Whole Foods, Sprouts, HEB, Vitamin Shoppe and many others. LIFEAID products are currently sold in tens of thousands of accounts, have 550,000+ active engaged followers on social media platforms, sponsor professional athletes in many major sports, and was ranked in the Inc 500 fastest growing companies in the US several years in a row. Aaron obtained his BA in Economics from Saint Vincent College with a minor in international business and his Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He worked with athletes in Santa Cruz, CA for 10 years. In 2008, Aaron was elected to serve as a trustee on the Santa Cruz County Board of Education. He was re-elected in 2010. He has since sold his practice and given up politics to focus on making FITAID a household name. Aaron is married to his beautiful wife Ramah of 21 years and has two children, 20 y.o. Trinity and 18 y.o. Bronson who are the company’s biggest advocates.