BevNET Live Summer 2024

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive. View the agenda.

You're watching a free livestream. Become a BevNET & NOSH Insider to re-watch every presentation from BevNET Live Summer 2024.

If you have questions for the speakers, please text them to (213) 354-8859.