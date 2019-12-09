Livestream of Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

We're LIVE from the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on Friday, December 6th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT. Tune into food and beverage industry discussions centered around the emerging cannabis space. View the agenda to see what's happening.

Want to be there in person? Registration is open for Cannabis Forum Summer 2020 presented by BevNET and NOSH in New York City. Attendees of BevNET Live Summer 2020 or NOSH Live Summer 2020 will receive a discounted rate. Join the industry on June 12th.

Learn More & Register >>