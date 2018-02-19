Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY

Cappuccino & Refrigerated Coffee

Starbucks is dominating, but the next wave is on the move.We see the power of distribution networks in the launch of the Coke/Dunkin Donuts tie-up, which is already almost 7 percent of the category and is making everybody forget about the ill-fated Illycaffe partner brand. Meanwhile, High Brew and La Colombe are gaining share fast in the ambient space. In refrigerated RTD, it’s all about the cold brew, where Starbuck’s, Peets, Califia, STOK, and Stumptown are making big gains, with Chameleon hot on their heels.