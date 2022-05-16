2022 Summer Fancy Food Show Returns to New York City

After a two-year hiatus, The Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest U.S. show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages, is set to return to its hometown at its regularly scheduled time of year.

The 2022 edition of the Summer Fancy Food Show will take place in person on June 12-14 at the Javits Center in New York City and will feature a variety of educational seminars and exhibit halls.

Organizers are expecting an even greater turnout of domestic and international exhibitors than the approximately 10,000 in-person participants who attended the 2022 Winter Show in Las Vegas.

“After nearly three years, we are excited to gather with the specialty food community for what we anticipate will be a sold out show,” SFA President Bill Lynch said in a press release.

Highlights of the Summer Fancy Food Show program include:

• David Lockwood and David Brown will deliver the SFA’s State of the Specialty Food Industry, during which they will provide participants with an in-depth look at dollar and unit sales data in retail, e-commerce and food service channels, five-year forecasts in key categories, and supply chain insights on how the specialty food industry is evolving.

• SFA’s panel on the supply chain crisis on June 13, focused on supply chain disruptions, strategies to reduce risk and insight on how to manage uncertainty.

• Dan Pashman, creator and host of the Sporkful podcast, will team up with Sfoglini founders Scott Ketchum and Steve Gonzalez for a live podcast session discussing the creation of the brand new pasta shape taking the world by storm, cascatelli.

The show will also feature a startup pavilion, state and international pavilions, what’s new and what’s hot showcases, end-of-show food rescue and donation, and more. Additionally, scheduling will include ample time for networking, per feedback from exhibitors and attendees.