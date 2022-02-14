Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORIES: RFG KOMBUCHA

New year, some cool new features for us to enjoy from IRI. For example, these first-of-their kind refrigerated kombucha numbers, which give us a snapshot of rankings and fortunes for a good number of the brand families that have crossed over into tracked channels. Also, you’ll find brand families throughout the IRI sets, instead of past separation by, say, low-calorie numbers. Now, kombucha watchers know this isn’t a complete picture of the whole category: but it’s interesting to see relative brand strength. Expect more intrigue as the year goes on.