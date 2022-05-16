Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORIES: BOTTLED LEMONADE AND REFRIGERATED LEMONADE

Summer is — believe it or not — around the corner so we hope you’ve done some stocking up on lemonade. In the refrigerated section, it looks like Simply is all you need. But if you’re looking ambient, check out the moves that Calypso is making now that it’s in New York — way, way up with a lot of momentum. Also starting to chart in mainstream channels: natural channel upstart Me & the Bees. Great to see this tiny, purpose-driven brand grow up!