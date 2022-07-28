Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORIES: OAT MILK AND ALMOND MILK

Increasingly, consumers were turning to oat milk for their alt-milk fix during the end of the pandemic, creating a tale of two categories. For Oat Milk, fast growth: Planet Oat, Oatly, and Chobani are driving the category. Almond Milk is better established: it’s three times the size of Oat, but we can see Oat’s stealing share; all the big brands in the category are level and overall it’s down. Watch out for Coke’s Simply, flooding distribution channels in the refrigerated section.