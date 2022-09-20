Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORIES: JUICE AND DRINK SMOOTHIES

Can the new ownership of Bolthouse and Evolution Fresh juices revive the doldrums-mired Smoothie category? After three years of ownership by PE firm Butterfly Equity, it looks like Bolthouse is on an upward trajectory, while foundational brand Naked continues to plod from a leadership position. Meanwhile, lots of entrepreneurial brands are starting to chart here, from Koia to Suja to a reformulated Harmless Harvest. Also making noise: squeeze-pack brand Once Upon A Farm.