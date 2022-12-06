Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: CIDER

Not much to say in terms of runaway hits in the cider space these days! In fact, the entire category has dropped more than 3% over the past year, at a time when beer-alternatives have migrated to Non-Alcoholic options and RTD cocktails. That’s not to say the category is “over” – there’s plenty of ferment happening in hopped and imperial styles – but things have been leveling off for a while in the face of broader, more appealing innovations like hard seltzer.