NACS 2022 Recap

The annual National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show returned this October in Las Vegas, Nevada, with new innovations in categories like energy and tea debuting across the show floor.

Flavor Innovations Experience a Tropical Wave

Judging from the slate of new flavor innovations on display at this year’s NACS Show, consumers are looking for a little taste of paradise as Tropical SKUs debuted across beverage categories.

Monster’s fitness energy brand Reign Total Body Fuel debuted a new “Tropical Storm” flavor, the line’s sole innovation at the show, which is set to launch on Amazon next month with plans to be fully available in retail by February. Meanwhile, Sparkling Ice is expanding its +Caffeine line with a new Tropical Punch variety, which a team member at the booth said was selected as the latest innovation thanks to strong consumer testing feedback.

Meanwhile, “Tropical” proved its versatility as a flavor call out for brands like 5-Hour Energy, which introduced Tropical Burst alongside Orangesicle and Pineapple Splash flavors for its 16 oz. carbonated energy drink line, which launched last year. At the booth, the company noted that its full-sized line has performed well in California where it is utilizing craft beer distributors like Morris Distributing in San Francisco, among others, and has resonated most with working class consumers. One brand representative said the addition of flavors like Tropical Burst and Pineapple Splash suggests that while consumers are “not in paradise” it allows them a moment “to escape to there.”

UPTIME Energy, which is in the process of transitioning its packaging from tall 12 oz. slim bottles to rounder, squat bottles, added Tropical Passionfruit – currently sold in Lucky’s – alongside Ruby Red Grapefruit and Green Mandarin flavors (both H-E-B exclusives until April) to its line. As well, Nutrabolt’s C4 included its own Tropical Passionfruit flavor for its functional Smart Energy extension, joining the line with Blood Orange Yuzu and Strawberry Guava.

While ‘Tropical’ innovations may have been most prominent in the energy category, they weren’t exclusive. Antioxidant sparkling water brand BUBBL’R launched Tropical Dream in May, which brand development manager Zach Lastrilla said was timed for the summer and has performed well thus far. The brand is distributed through PepsiCo bottlers and Anheuser-Busch InBev DSD houses and intends to expand the flavor’s footprint in 2023.

Two brands founded by serial entrepreneur Lance Collins also jumped in on the trend: energy brand A-SHOC launched a Tropical Punch flavor and MyMuse showcased Tropical Citrus flavor as part of its new functional soda line.

Finally, The Coca-Cola Company wasn’t immune to the trend either. The soda giant was sampling new flavors on the trademark Coke and Sprite lines via its Freestyle machines, although whether those innovations will one day make it into cans and bottles remains to be seen.

Iced Teas Take Over the Show Floor

While innovations in energy drinks may have played the starring role at this year’s show, iced tea was not far behind as multiple companies unveiled moves into the category and smaller brands made their NACS debut with eyes on expanding into the convenience channel.

Liquid Death previewed its upcoming iced tea launch displaying mockup 19.2 oz. cans (final design still pending) at its booth for three flavors: Rest In Peach, Grim Leafer and Armless Palmer. The teas are expected to hit shelves this spring and will contain six grams of sugar from agave and 30 mg of caffeine per serving.

While the company aimed for a better-for-you nutrition panel, several other companies debuted more indulgent takes on classic sweet teas. Lemonade brand Calypso showcased a new line of teas, with Peach Tea, Lemon Tea and Tea & Lemonade Half ‘n Half flavors featured at the booth and Green Tea and Unsweetened Tea flavors listed on its website. The line is sold in 16 oz. glass bottles. Aside from Unsweetened (containing zero calories and zero sugar) the remaining SKUs range from 100 to 230 calories per bottle and are sweetened with sugar.

Congo Brands also unveiled a new sweet tea brand, Down South, created in partnership with country music star Morgan Wallen. The line includes Original, Peach and Original Lite varieties.

Meanwhile, several tea makers known for their loose leaf and bag offerings unveiled RTDs at the show, including Revolution Tea’s canned cold brew line, and European brand Just T’s line of organic iced teas sold in cartons with flavors including Darling Peach, Dynamic Day (Green Tea, Matcha, Acai and Grapefruit), Nordic Blueberry and Apple Moringa Affair. Just T will be distributed by Dot Foods and the drinks are sweetened with agave syrup.

Brands without a strong presence in c-store were present at the show with aims to begin opening up the channel. POM Wonderful, which has primarily tackled the convenience channel through its premium Fiji Water brand, is aiming to open up new accounts for its POM line with 12 oz. tea SKUs expected to lead the strategy.

As well, sparkling tea startup brand Minna displayed a fresh can design at its booth. The brand’s CEO Anshu Dua said Minna has been primarily sold in Whole Foods where it has become a top three organic tea brand to date but is now targeting the convenience channel as the line is differentiated as a sparkling product.