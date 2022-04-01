Publisher’s Toast: In Like A Lion

Sometimes it all comes in a rush, like it did for me in the first two weeks in March. It started with my wife — still holding our granddaughter in her arms! — slipping and falling at the Museum of Natural History. My wife suffered a broken wrist; my granddaughter was fine, but as anyone would be, I was shaken.

Shakier still, three days later I apprehensively headed out to Anaheim, returning to Natural Products Expo West for the first time since 2019. I didn’t know what to expect, but I was for sure excited to go and to reunite with so many friends. I hadn’t anticipated how overwhelming it would be — I didn’t expect the show would be returning at full throttle, but there it was, back in all its glory. I couldn’t believe how many people were there. On Wednesday, with only the North Hall open, the aisles were packed like I’ve never seen, and the energy level was at warp speed. I guess the pent- up emotions of being there again drove people to a frenzied pace.

The speed at which we all seemed to return to previous years – there were few masks around – made for an uncomfortable environment. That being said, as a hub for commerce, Expo West didn’t disappoint.

There was so much innovation from both existing brands and newcomers alike, it made my head spin. Knowing my words won’t match my thoughts, I’ll nevertheless give some observations that left an impression on me: Soda is back, but it’s being shaken up by a new generation of products. I was so impressed with all the natural and organic offerings, and the tastes and health benefits brought a category that was the mainstay of my beverage youth back to into consideration as a part of my own choice of drink.

The aisles were also fecund with a new set of “plant-based” products. But the taste of plant-based protein has finally caught up to the efficacy and benefits of these diet altering brands. As I’ve written so often, unless the product can capture my palate, I don’t care how good it is for you. Having tasted my way through the jungle, I believe that plant-based drinks are here to stay.

Probiotic infused products – see those sodas above – have also taken the spotlight. After an initial thrust a few years back, they receded — but now, they are in full bloom. Also, who would have thought that mushrooms would factor into the product mix?

The water category rolls on unabated. The category, with its sparkling, flavored, and functional varieties, is still at root the basic stuff of life, and its brands combine all the attributes of health, lifestyle, formulation and exciting packaging. The best keeps getting better.

Having been fortified by the encouraging return of natural beverage innovation, I returned home less shaky – but got sick nevertheless. I came home with a bad cold, andI had to sweat out a rapid and PCR test. Luckily, both proved negative.

Then, there was a positive: upon my return home, my wife had successful wrist surgery. So the second half of March should be quieter, albeit sneezy and sore. Let’s hope we all get a rest.