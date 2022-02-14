Tastes of Tomorrow: Functional ingredients and diverse flavors highlight 2022 trends

Things can change fast in the beverage industry. Case-in-point: just a few years after popping up on the RTD scene, ashwaghanda has gone from niche functional ingredient to having its own SKU of Smartwater, complete with a Gal Gadot-starring media campaign. Maybe that’s a credit to the herb itself, but it’s also an indicator of how much marketers have channeled consumer attitudes towards ingredients touting better-for-you claims or functional benefits: if there’s a chance it can help them, they’re willing to give it a shot.

That’s good news for the flavors and ingredients industry. After a second year of riding the COVID-19 roller coaster, consumers are finding room to fit a broad assortment of beverages into their lives, whether its products promising immunity support or those simply offering a taste-first flavor experience. Suppliers are finding opportunities to innovate within that mix, but also chances to go beneath the surface on some of the key issues influencing purchasing decisions, including factors like sourcing integrity and climate impact.

For our annual look at the flavor and ingredient trends that will shape the year ahead, BevNET spoke with suppliers and brands across the industry to glean insights on the top three trends set to shape the future of beverage innovation in 2022 and beyond. These responses have been edited for space and clarity.

Applied Food Sciences

Brian Zapp, Director of Marketing

Plant-Based Protein

Snacks, baked goods, gummies, juices, cold brew coffees, and meal replacements top a long list of products with protein-related claims. Yet while animal-based protein sources like whey and casein are the most prominent, consumers are showing a clear interest in plant-based alternatives. As a result, grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products grew 27% in the past year, reaching $7 billion (SPINS retail sales data, April 6, 2021). One of the most attractive ingredients in this area is hemp heart protein, which can produce more than 70% protein, complete with all nine essential amino acids.

Premium Functional Energy

Marquee brands like Bang, CELSIUS, Reign, C4, GFuel, A-Shoc, Gamer Fuel, and others are ushering in the segment and showing growth that the energy category has not seen in decades. What do they all have in common? Premium, more functional ingredients! Bursting onto the scene here is guayusa, a uniquely different kind of energy ingredient with naturally occurring caffeine and an unusual antioxidant makeup that provides a focused energy experience for enhanced mental performance with fewer “jittery” feelings.

Immunity & Wellness

These days, it is no surprise that immune health is on the top of consumers’ minds. As a result, we have seen a particular interest in our organic vitamin C extracted from organic acerola cherries. But why the push for organic when brands have been successfully fortifying with synthetic vitamin C for decades? The companies we work with are constantly trying to push the envelope with their ingredients to show trust and transparency on their label. Organic certified ingredients support their efforts, and organic vitamin C from acerola, which contains 70 times more vitamin C than other fruits and vegetables by weight, is proving to be an excellent solution.

SYNERGY FLAVORS

K.C. Kuder,

Marketing Communication Specialist

Tropical Flavors

While tropical flavors have been at the forefront of new product launches in recent years, consumers can expect brands to look outside of beach escapes toward other dream travel destinations that still give off those summer vibes, potentially turning to the Mediterranean and South Asia for flavor inspiration. We can expect to see brands calling out provenance-specific citrus fruits, such as Sicilian Lemon or Valencia Orange, and highlighting other fruits grown in these areas, such as pomegranate, apricot or Ume (Japanese plum).

Fruit Exploration

As consumers continuously seek out new flavors across beverage categories, we can expect to see an increase of profiles highlighting fruit flavors that perhaps were more nuanced in the past. Melon and kiwi are two flavor profiles that are often blended with more traditional fruits to create an approachable offering for the less adventurous consumer. We expect to see more of these flavors in 2022 and beyond.

Twists on Tradition

While we may see an increase in the types of fruit profiles highlighted across beverage categories this year, brands will likely continue to look for ways to provide consumers with new twists on traditional profiles. Whether it’s adding a citrus note to add a bit of zest to wine spritzers, or coffee brands turning to more indulgent categories like ice cream and desserts for innovation, playing on proven consumer favorites will allow brands the flexibility to explore and provide new flavors for their customers to try in LTO and/or permanent line extensions.

SOVEREIGN FLAVORS

Alexandra Muñoz,

Marketing Manager

Immunity & Mental Health

Ingredients

In the immunity category, ingredients we’re seeing more and more of include zinc and vitamin C. With an increased focus on cognitive function and mental health over the past few years, we’re also seeing an increase in nootropics, namely ashwagandha for its calming properties, as well as lion’s mane, L-theanine, omega 3’s, and cordyceps. Lastly, as consumers continue to focus on their overall health and wellness amidst the continuing pandemic, we’re seeing a trend for clean energy through ingredients including caffeine, guarana and ginseng.

Citrus & Superfruit Flavors

While citrus is always trending (think: orange, lemon, lime and grapefruit), as we head into the third year of the pandemic consumers have become more interested in exploring global cuisine from the comfort of their homes, creating an increase in regionally exotic citrus flavors such as Sicilian lemon, Meyer lemon, clementine, mandarin orange and yuzu. Additionally, super fruit flavors weigh in as a close second for what we’re seeing in the industry such as elderberry, blueberry and açaí.

Classic Soda Revival

We’re seeing an increase of “classic soda” flavors becoming popular again, such as cola, root beer, orange cream and lemon lime, which are primarily being used in products like spiked colas, BCAA sodas, prebiotic and probiotic drinks.

NURA

Caydie Carrizosa,

Marketing Manager

Alt-Protein

There is a broad consensus that the dietary shift is crucial to driving our food systems toward making healthier choices that are also respectful of our planet. Alternative protein is on the rise, and these sources need to provide clean, high nutritional value, sustainability, and culinary versatility. Many vegan proteins support digestion, heart health, immunity, sports recovery, anti-inflammation, anti-aging, and weight management. NURA’s BESTEIN Vegan Protein Line provides a variety of highly nutritious protein from pea, brown rice, fava bean, mung bean, sacha inchi seeds, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, chickpea, and more.

Gut Health

There’s a wide range of opportunities for probiotic products beyond traditional applications, such as yogurt and supplements, to diversify into more unique products that offer improved nutritional value.

Mood Support

Consumers are eager to find products with mood support benefits. 5-HTP has been around for decades and has been shown to support positive effects on sleep, mood, anxiety, and appetite. CLEANMOOD Organic 5-HTP was extracted from Griffonia simplicifolia seeds and is SA-GRAS, supporting the functional food and beverage trend. NURA went through a certified organic harvesting and collection process, using clean water, clean soil, and zero pesticides to ensure we can deliver a clean organic 5-HTP ingredient for mood food or mood beverage support.

ADM

Micah Greenhill,

Beverage Marketing Director

Fruits & Botanicals

Increasing interest in overall health and resilience means fruit flavors are bursting in popularity, especially citrus and tropical flavors that are frequently associated with products formulated to support immune function. Passion fruit, watermelon, pineapple and tangerine add punch to energy drinks, sparkling waters and bottled teas. We’ll also see a heightened focus on botanical flavors, such as elderflower, hibiscus, mint and ginger, which can enhance the overall better-for-you perception of a product. Watch for botanicals in functional beverages, flavored waters and premium juices.

International Flavors

Global flavors are also trending, including mango lassi, matcha and coquito, a creamy coconut drink similar to eggnog. Ongoing travel restrictions have consumers thirsting for new experiences and embracing taste profiles that offer a sense of adventure. On one hand, flavor preferences are becoming more authentic and specific, such as Indian, Caribbean and southeast Asian regional cuisines. We also see innovation within the fusion cuisine trend, where flavor combinations aren’t restricted by geographic boundaries. Think beverages inspired by the flavors of China and Peru or Italy and Morocco.

Healthy Biome

ADM research finds that 58% of global consumers are aware of the potential benefits that bacteria in the digestive system can have on their overall health. Probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics for microbiome support are often found in beverages as well as nutritional supplements. We expect to see gut-friendly biotics in sports beverages, yogurt drinks and other challenging formulations as more postbiotics enter the marketplace. Postbiotics contain non-viable microorganisms that can retain stability despite harsh processing conditions, unlocking opportunity in a variety of applications. Plus, fermented beverages like kombucha, kefir, ginger beer and probiotic lemonade are increasingly popular.

BLUE PACIFIC

Jessica Morto,

Senior Manager, Sensory & Consumer Insights

Ethically & Sustainably Sourced

There is a growing awareness, especially among the younger Millennial and Gen Z consumers, that their purchasing power can also align with their social consciousness and ethical values to make a difference. We have seen demand for ethically manufactured and sustainably sourced clothing for years in the fashion and apparel industry. This trend is also well-established in local craft and artisan food and beverage communities. As this trend has gained traction, we have added a range of unique mission-based extracts and flavors to our portfolio, including Kilimanjaro Vanilla (sustainably sourced from Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania) and our Farm Stand Whole Fruit Flavors, made with real fruit that has been extracted from upcycled “ugly fruit.”

Alcohol Free

Perhaps the hottest trend of 2022 is no/low alcohol. It should come as little surprise that when you remove the “spirit” from a spirit (or wine, beer, or cocktail) you also remove a significant portion of the original sensory profile. To meet consumer expectations, alcohol flavors need to deliver the complexity, body, and mouthfeel of a traditional alcohol-based drink. We have seen increased demand for flavors like champagne, gin, rum, bourbon, and tequila. While most of the interest in alcohol flavors has been to support the alcohol and alcohol alternative categories, we expect these flavors to gain traction in other beverages too, such as coffee, plant milk, and hydration formulations.

Hispanic Heritage

LatinX flavors have been growing organically in popularity for decades, but in 2022 authentic and traditional Hispanic flavors will finally come mainstream. Interest amongst younger consumers in culture, heritage, and authenticity are bringing flavors like cinnamon horchata, mango chamoy, and tamarind lime to center stage. We are excited to see these flavors gain steam in the beverage industry, especially in categories where they are underrepresented, such as alcohol and energy drinks.