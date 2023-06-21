2023 Summer Fancy Food Show Returns to The Big Apple

The Specialty Food Association’s Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest U.S. show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages, is set to return to The Big Apple in June.

The 2023 edition of the show will take place in person on June 25-27 at the Javits Center in New York City and will feature a variety of educational seminars and exhibit halls.

Highlights of the Summer Fancy Food program include:

• Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will deliver a keynote address discussing the emerging trends in the food space that are propelling her businesses, including restaurants, catering, direct-to-consumer Italian food and lifestyle website Giadzy.

• SFA’s panel on the rise of specialty in alternate channels, where attendees will hear from buyers and decision makers who are redefining how food is selected, merchandised and sold.

• Ori Zohar, co-founder and CEO of social enterprise Burlap & Barrel, will present Perfect Pairings: Synch Your DTC and Grocery Strategies. During the session, he will cover the best uses and practices for each channel and way to build your direct-to-consumer following through product offerings and programs.

The show will also feature a startup pavilion, state and international pavilions, what’s new and what’s hot showcases, end-of-show food rescue and donation, and more. Additionally, scheduling will include ample time for networking and peer feedback from exhibitors and attendees.