Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

Well, here’s a Dry January special for you if there ever was one: the NA Beer category, which is an incredible amalgamation of legacy brands, craft companies, and new entrepreneurs. There’s no doubt that Heineken and Bud are benefiting from increased interest in the category, but it’s also clear that the interest is being driven from below, where companies like Athletic have done the heavy lifting to energize NA products. New brands from craft companies like Boston Beer, Brooklyn, Brewdog, and Lagunitas are on the rise — will they have the momentum to overcome the big guys’ mass sales advantages when we look at the category next year?