Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: Premixed Cocktails

There have been so many interesting new brands that have joined the premixed cocktail market, but here in the MULO-tracked categories it’s hard to find many breaking through. That doesn’t mean that entrepreneurial brands aren’t on the rise: look at Buzzballs and Beatbox as independent brands that are growing in mainstream retail. But the rising tide is also benefitting newly acquired companies like On the Rocks and Cutwater, both of which are tied to big organizations. Look for a lot of mixing of the old and new as little brands like Long Drink and big ones like Jack and Coke start getting tracked more closely.