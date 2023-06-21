Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: Sports Drinks

PRIME time? It looks that way — the sports drink powered by a partnership with Logan Paul has had a massive first year, shooting up to close to $275 million in sales with more to come as it continues to plow into conventional channels, particularly convenience. Electrolit has taken a much longer path but is cruising in the fourth place spot, up 29% over the past year from a solid base and leading a pack of other mega-strength functionals like Biolyte, Pedialyte and Hoist. Meanwhile, if powder brand Liquid IV was a liquid, its sales would be the same as PRIME’s. At $275 million, it’s far and away the powdered sports drink mix leader.