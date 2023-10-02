Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not
SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: ENERGY DRINK MIXES AND SPORTS DRINK MIXES
There’s something new in the mix — powdered mixes of established categories, and they reflect changing routes to market and the new ways consumers are willing to consume beverages. Look at Celsius, one of the fastest growing energy drinks — and the only one of the leading brands that’s putting energy into the mix space. Then check out the sports drinks, where Liquid IV has built an electrolyte empire. There, a rising tide is lifting some older boats, though, as both Gatorade and Propel are also on the rise. Look out for Prime and Alani, though: these stablemates come from fitness, and also understand D2C.
