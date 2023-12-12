Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: WEIGHT CONTROL/NUTRITIONALS

As we head into the end of the year, demand for protein is spiraling upward, with the category up nearly 19 percent and major brands all taking big steps forward. Posting the biggest gains? Category leader Premier Protein, up nearly 33 percent and closing on $1 billion in sales; meanwhile, Coke’s Core Power seems to have found the keys to growth, up 73 percent and flooding across channels. Muscle Milk kept pace with the category as well. In a space where the big soda companies compete with groups of HBC-type brands, it’s shaping up to be a big battle for sure.