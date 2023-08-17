Publisher’s Toast: 75 and Sunny

In two weeks I will be turning 75, so allow me to be a bit philosophical. It’s unfathomable to grasp that number, yet here it is. I still think of myself as the hippie I was, spending my twenties on the road. I have been blessed with good health, good friends and, most of all, a great family. They are my reason for being. Having both kids, their spouses, and my granddaughter all living within a half mile of us is the most joyful feeling of all. I’ve also been blessed professionally, spending 32 years involved in the beverage industry. As you get to this stage, most people have a greater appreciation of what’s important in life, personally and professionally. I’m lucky, I guess, in that I’ve always had that appreciation, I’m lucky, I guess.

I still wake up every day excited about coming to my satellite office in midtown Manhattan. I spend my day immersed in the business of beverages. I touch and am touched by so many people that I come in contact with, that the day seems to fly by. I love to hear/see the excitement of a new launch, reposition, new branding and packaging. When someone has a successful funding raise, I’m as happy as they are. I want everyone to succeed. I’m flattered that so many want my advice or taste buds when they are putting together their game plan. I guess seeing and sampling thousands of products qualifies me as an expert. I always try to be honest and transparent in sharing my opinion. Whenever possible I serve as a conduit to bringing people together, be it suppliers, investors, personnel hires and creative sorts that can assist in bringing brands to life. Sometimes, just being a sounding board or shoulder to cry on is one of my most important roles.

I have witnessed the evolution of an industry over these 32 years. I’ve seen generations of beverage marketers come and go. There are so many legends I’ve come to know, and I don’t know that their time will ever be seen again. The climate has changed and so have the larger than life personalities. It’s more of a business now. I guess that’s progress. I’ve seen categories created, formulations unimaginable years ago. branding brilliance and the long overdue movement towards healthier products. The brands coming out are a touchstone of what beverages should be.

I’ve been blessed to be involved in such a great industry, with the greatest of people. It’s been a beverage life well lived; only 25 more years to go before I celebrate a century with you all. Maybe then I’ll get back on the road again.