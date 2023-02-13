Publisher’s Toast: Doing Good

As I write this, it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. I love that we have an opportunity, annually, to commemorate the extraordinary life he led. His impact on society was both concrete and inspirational. He set an example of what can be accomplished when you have goodness of heart, and clarity of purpose. The fact that it has morphed to a “National Day of Service” is the best way to honor his legacy.

The day got me thinking about the role of the beverage business in helping to change the world for the better. Over the years I’ve met with so many entrepreneurs, from the largest of companies to the smallest of brands. They are an impressive lot. Our conversations have almost always touched on how they started their brands, their strategies, logistics and distribution, but the best ones also focused on the “why” of the decision. We broached their difficulties and failures with honesty. I guess when it comes to sharing a journey, I’m a comforting person. There have been so many success stories, some modest, some bona fide jackpot winners, but as we all know, the failure rate of beverages is high. One thing I always find reassuring, however, is that for so many entrepreneurs, while the focus is always on the success of their brands – as it should be – they want to do more than just make a ton of money.

It is well documented how the major beverage companies support so many causes, way too numerous to mention.Combined, it’s hard to find a charity or cause that they don’t have their signature on. Aside from being the right thing to do, it’s also smart marketing and positioning. Doing good for their communities is the right business. Hopefully the motivation is pure, but either way, good comes out of it.

Nevertheless, I look to the small brands that really set an example for what I think really comes from the heart. So many of these innovative brands align with charities and causes. They set aside a percentage of their revenues and/or profits to help organizations of every ilk. Whether it’s environmental causes, agricultural movements, or illuminating the plight of people in need, beverage companies have always stepped up to the plate. It is an admirable trait of these special people. I hope that someday every company will help contribute to society, but for now, I thank those that do, from the bottom of my heart.